ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laredo, TX

Stalled tractor trailer causing traffic on Mines Road

By KGNS Staff
kgns.tv
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Authorities are advising drivers on Mines Road and Loop...

www.kgns.tv

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kgns.tv

Two bodies found on the side of the road in northwest Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Authorities have launched an investigation after two bodies were found in northwest Laredo. According to the Laredo Police Department the discovery was made on Friday morning at the 140000 block of Atlanta Drive which is located in the Mines Road. Officers say two bodies were found...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

House catches fire in west Laredo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A fire is reported in west Laredo Friday morning. At around 5 a.m. the Laredo Fire Department responded to a home at the 1400 block of Alamo Street. The family says a motorized wheelchair caught on fire. The chair was inside a room occupied by a...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Accident on mile marker 27 sends several to the hospital

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A serious accident at mile marker 27 on I-35 sent several to the hospital. On Saturday, July 2, Border Patrol agents from the Laredo North station reported a car accident involving a white pick-up truck and a grey sedan. Images from their Facebook page showed the front of the grey sedan badly damaged, while the white pick-up truck is shown rolled over on the side of the road.
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Laredo Police Investigating 8th and 9th Homicide of 2022

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - UPDATE: The case of two bodies found in northwest Laredo is classified as a homicide investigation by the Laredo Police Department, Friday evening. These two deaths are now the city’s 8th and 9th homicides of the year, also making it the 6th homicide incident of 2022.
LAREDO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Laredo, TX
Laredo, TX
Traffic
Local
Texas Traffic
kgns.tv

Laredo councilmember addresses unauthorized Mines Rd. construction

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An area known for heavy traffic had their day of relief interrupted by an unwelcome surprise. People along Mines Road took to social media to voice out construction work that was being done this past 4th of July holiday. The news reached the representative for the...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

House fire breaks out in central Laredo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating a house fire that broke out over the weekend. The incident happened on July 3, at around 7:30 a.m. at the 9600 block of Center Road. Laredo Fire officials arrived and found a single-story house on fire. Crews managed to extinguish the fire...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Agents catch undocumented immigrants attempting to cross Rio Grande

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Sector Border Patrol’s Marine Unit prevented several people from crossing into the country illegally. The incident happened on Tuesday afternoon when agents encountered two separate groups. One was a group of eight people, and the other was a group of ten who were...
LAREDO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Congestion#Tractor#Mines#Tx#Laredo Police
kgns.tv

Man wanted for human smuggling

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a man wanted for six counts of human smuggling. Laredo Police are searching for 21-year-old Jonathan Espinoza Jr. The incident happened on Friday, April 22 when officers were called out to the 200 block of Bruni Street where undocumented immigrants were allegedly being housed.
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Island in the sun

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It really feels like we are living on an island in the sun because it’s scorching hot!. On Thursday we’ll start out in the upper 70s and see some humid conditions with a slight breeze. Expect a high of about 103 by the afternoon.
LAREDO, TX
Ash Jurberg

This Laredo man is giving away millions

Readers like to see inspiring stories, so I have been writing a popular series of articles highlighting people who generously give back to their community. Today, I wanted to showcase a man from Laredo who has been extremely generous in what he does to help the city of Laredo and its residents.
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Rio Grande International Study Center to showcase ‘The Southern Front’

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A local environmental group is showcasing an award-winning documentary about Laredo’s efforts to stop the construction of the border wall from being built in Laredo and Zapata. The Rio Grande International Study Center will hold a special screening of the documentary The Southern Front by...
LAREDO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
kgns.tv

Laredo Fire Dept. shares advice on avoiding heatstroke

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo and surrounding areas have been dealing with triple-digit temperatures for weeks. Officials continue to warn people to keep safe during the heat. Ricardo Oliva, Jr., the spokesman for the Laredo Fire Department, said there has been an increase in heatstroke and heat exhaustion related-calls. He says the most serious form of heatstroke happens when a person’s body temperature reaches over 104 degrees.
kgns.tv

Peak of Our Heat is Weekend/Early Week

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A deep layer of hot dry air aloft remains anchored above the southern great Plains. This system, if anything, will be centered closer to our area Saturday through Tuesday with temperatures around, or even above 105. The dry warm air aloft is preventing lifted air from rising to form tall clouds, and the dryness of the air above is keeping our skies mainly clear. Each night and morning will feature humid gulf air returning below the dry air. Each afternoon will see the dry air above stir in with daytime heating.
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

$1.5 million going to the Springfield Ave. extension project

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo is getting $1.5 million to support business development in the city. The federal grant is going to the Springfield Avenue extension, which is a four-phase project that will connect Springfield Avenue from Del Mar Boulevard to Loop 20. This funding will be used to help...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Blood & Tissue Center and Smiles From Heaven to hold Blood Drive

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - This weekend, the South Texas Blood & Tissue Center is inviting the community to come out and donate blood for a good cause. The blood bank is partnering with Smiles From Heaven and Pla Mor to hold a blood drive in honor of two-year-old Bella Sanchez who lost her battle with cancer.
LAREDO, TX
KWTX

Largest Weekly Gas Price Decrease This Year; One City Under $4

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The gas prices in Texas have seen the largest decrease this year, according to AAA Texas. The statewide gas price average in Texas is $4.33 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is 16 cents less...
TEXAS STATE
kgns.tv

So hot in here!

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - As the song says, “It’s gettin hot in here” and it’s only going to get hotter as we head into the weekend. On Friday, We’ll start out a little breezy but still humid in the upper 70s and see a high of about 106 degrees by the afternoon.
LAREDO, TX
thebridgenewspaper.com

418 W Plum St

Nuestros apartamentos estan localizados en un area tranquila de Laredo. Tendra facil acceso a centros de compras, restaurantes, y centros recreativos. Esta unidad con piso de ceramica incluye agua, refrigerador, y estufa!!. Llamenos al 956-725-3900 para mas informacion y para programar una visita!!. Welcome Home to the quiet relaxation of...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Webb Consolidated ISD Prepares for Back to School

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The district remains parents about upcoming important dates. School is weeks away for students attending Webb Consolidated Independent School District. Monday, August first students will return to campuses. If you haven’t registered your child for school at WCISD enrollment is taking place. They are enrolling...
WEBB COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy