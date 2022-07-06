ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geneva, NY

Geneva Woman Bites Police Officer

By News Staff
 3 days ago
A Geneva woman is facing multiple charges after biting a police officer Tuesday. Geneva City Police say they responded to a business on Wadsworth Street for a report of a...

News 8 WROC

Man recovering after shooting in Geneva

GENEVA, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Geneva Police Department say a man was shot overnight Saturday near Clark Street. The GPD says the victim was shot while walking on the sidewalk. “Witnesses indicated that a vehicle had fled the scene, and that the suspect(s) had fired the rounds...
WETM 18 News

Ithaca inmate arrested for ‘severely’ assaulting corrections officer

ITHACA, N.Y. (WTEM) – An inmate in the Tompkins County Jail has been arrested again after he allegedly “severely assaulted” a corrections officer, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Abraham Phelan, 24, was arrested on July 1, 2022, after the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office said he attacked an officer unprovoked. The arrest report said Phelan intentionally […]
FL Radio Group

Brockport Man Arrested on Yates County Warrant

A 37-year-old Brockport man was arrested Thursday by the Yates County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant issued out of Yates County Court. Nathan Tripodi was turned over to local authorities after a traffic stop in the village of Brockport. The warrant for Tripodi charges him with grand larceny and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
YATES COUNTY, NY
Geneva, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Geneva, NY
13 WHAM

Man arrested for illegal gun in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — A U.S. Marshals task force arrested a man Thursday for carrying an illegal gun. The task force was in the area of Jefferson Avenue and Flint Street around noon Thursday for an unrelated case, when Marshals observed Anthony Burnett, 44, carrying a firearm. Burnett was arrested...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

23-year-old city man shot on Jefferson Ave.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - A 23-year-old man was shot at approximately 11:50 a.m. Saturday in the area of Jefferson Avenue and Brown Street. The Rochester Police Department said the city resident sustained at least one gunshot wound to his upper body. The victim is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries at Strong Memorial Hospital.
ROCHESTER, NY
FL Radio Group

Canandaigua Woman Accused of Selling Crack Cocaine

Canandaigua Police have arrested a 40-year-old Canandaigua woman on drug charges. Jillian Gurger is accused of selling crack cocaine while in the city of Canandaigua. She was charged with criminal sale of a controlled substance. Additional charges are expected. Gurger was arraigned at the Ontario County Jail. Gurger’s arrest was...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
FL Radio Group

Waterloo Woman Arrested on Seneca Falls Warrant

A Waterloo woman was arrested Thursday on a warrant issued out of Seneca Falls Town Court. Police say a warrant was issued for 25-year-old Courtney Bower’s arrest after she initially failed to appear in court following an arrest in February 2021 on a petit larceny charge. Bower was brought...
WATERLOO, NY
News 8 WROC

RPD investigating double shooting on Cedarwood Terrace

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Two people were shot overnight Saturday in Rochester on Cedarwood Terrace near Quincy Street. Officers with the Rochester Police Department say the victims are a 32-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman and they were shot at least one time in their lower bodies. The victims were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital. […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Rochester man shot near Brown St.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A man from Rochester is recovering after he was shot Saturday on Jefferson Avenue near Brown Street. Officers with the Rochester Police Department said the shooting happened just before noon. Officers say the victim, 23, was shot at least one time in his upper body. He was taken to Strong Memorial […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

In-Depth: ATM torn apart in attempted theft

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - An ATM in Pittsford was ripped apart in an attempt to get money from it Friday morning. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says it happened at the Chase Bank on State Street just before 2 a.m. Friday. Deputies believe the suspect or suspects tied chains around...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Seneca Falls Man Accused of Driving on a Suspended License

A traffic stop in Seneca Falls Thursday morning resulted in the arrest of a 29-year-old Seneca Falls man. Anthony Manza was originally stopped by Seneca Falls Police after he was observed passing two cars on a double solid line while operating a motorcycle. During the traffic stop, it was determined Manza did not have a motorcycle license and his driving privileges in New York State were suspended.
FL Radio Group

Sodus Man Arrested on Bench Warrant

A Sodus man was arrested Wednesday by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office on a bench warrant issued out of Sodus Town Court. 21-year-old Nolan Kelsey is accused of failing to appear in court following a disturbance that occurred in 2021 where Kelsey was charged with criminal mischief and harassment.
SODUS, NY
FL Radio Group

Walworth Woman Arrested on Fraud Charges

A joint investigation by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and the county Department of Social Services resulted in the arrest of a 32-year-old Walworth woman. Danielle Fleig’s arrest stems from an investigation into a fraud complaint. While receiving Child Care Assistance, Fleig allegedly failed to report the income she was receiving from another person who was living at her home. As a result, Fleig fraudulently obtained a total of $3,059.00 in benefits she was not entitled to. Fleig has been charged with welfare fraud, grand larceny, and offering a false instrument for filing.
WALWORTH, NY
WETM 18 News

Ithaca man arrested for recent burglary spree

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Ithaca man has been arrested in connection to a string of recent burglaries throughout the City, according to police. Michael Thomas, 33, was arrested by the Ithaca Police Department on July 7 in connection to the incidents. IPD said that Thomas was allegedly responsible for at least four burglaries at local businesses between June 20 and June 29.
ITHACA, NY
News 8 WROC

Man shot on Pardee Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department says a 34-year-old man was taken to Rochester General Hospital after he was shot Friday evening on Pardee Street in Rochester. Officers say the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening. RPD officers said there are no suspects in custody at this time and anyone with information is asked […]
ROCHESTER, NY
FL Radio Group

Tompkins County Inmate Accused of Severely Injuring Officer

A corrections officer at the Tompkins County Jail was taken to the hospital after being severely injured at the hands of an inmate. The sheriff’s office reports the officer was the victim of an unprovoked attack by 24-year-old Abraham Phelan, who is accused of intentionally flooding his jail cell before assaulting the officer when they handed over cleaning supplies. The extent of the injuries the officer suffered was not disclosed.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
