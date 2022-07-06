ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami County, OH

Miami Valley law enforcement: New, faster system unveiled

By Allison Gens
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jkXOg_0gWyXJwV00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio has unveiled a new system to speed up the time it takes law enforcement to enter information and improve the state and national background check systems.

‘We all want the truth’: AG Yost comments on Jayland Walker death investigation

Gov. Mike DeWine announced the launch of the eWarrants system Wednesday, which is free and will be available for all law enforcement agencies and courts across the state.

DeWine said this can closes gaps that currently exist when law enforcement or courts file warrants and civil protection orders.

“They found that far too many agencies were still using a manual, paper based process to enter information into leads NCIC, a process so slow and cumbersome that they should simply could not keep up,” DeWine said.

Major Chirstopher Clark with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said it takes an “astonishing” amount of manpower between numerous offices to file the paperwork on a warrant. The eWarrants system will significantly change how long it takes for a warrant to be entered.

“It takes something that might be a two to three day process at times to get a warrant through the system and active in our computers, it takes it from two to three days down to three minutes,” Clark said.

The program was piloted in Meigs and Champaign counties. Clark said the system will be installed in Clark County in the coming weeks.

Miami County Sheriff Dan Duchak said Miami County was notified they will be in phase two of the state’s launch. After receiving a demo last year, Duchak said he can see the potential this program will have once in place.

“The whole system is designed to get the CPOs and warrants entered into the criminal justice databases as quickly as possible,” Duchak said. “From what I saw, I think this definitely will impact and streamline the ability to get those warrants and CPO’s into the system.”

Currently the database relies on law enforcement agencies to voluntarily enter information, but state officials are hopeful communities will take advantage of the free system.

‘Take appropriate action’: President Biden addresses Jayland Walker shooting while in Cleveland

“Once we get communities, counties, local officials to adopt it, the more information that will be there, the richer it becomes and a more useful tool it becomes for all of law enforcement,” Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said.

The information entered will also populate in the Ohio and national background check system, meaning it can be accessible across jurisdiction and state lines.

Clark said having this system will make it safer for their deputies out on the streets.

“When an officer makes a stop at 3 o’clock in the morning on somebody who knows they have a warrant, but it’s not active yet in the system, that person has got an advantage over that officer,” Clark said. “Now, the minute that it’s ordered, the minute that it’s entered, that officer is going to have that at his fingertips.”

The information entered will also be available during background checks used to purchase firearms, preventing someone who crosses state lines and illegally purchasing a firearm.

DeWine also called on the General Assembly Wednesday to pass a proposal that would make entering warrants into the national background check system a requirement for Tier 1 crimes.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

Miami Valley county fairs prioritizing security

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio State Fair announced it’s ramping security this year after several mass shootings across the country. Miami Valley fair organizers said security is not a concern because of relationships they’ve built with law enforcement over the years. The fair season in the...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Ohio sports betting: Nearly 50 Miami Valley businesses pre-qualify

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Lottery released a list of businesses that could be approved for sports betting machines starting next year. The list includes dozens of businesses in the Miami Valley. Geez Grill & Pub Manager Mario Giallombardo said as soon as they heard sports betting will be legal in Ohio, they immediately […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Boil advisory lifted in Dayton, Harrison Twp.

According to Montgomery County Environmental Services, while the boil advisory has lifted, residents should first flush their water lines by running all faucets and spigots such as in sinks and bathtubs for three to five minutes.
DAYTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Miami County, OH
State
Ohio State
Miami County, OH
Crime & Safety
County
Clark County, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
Clark County, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
WDTN

Divorce filings rise in Ohio for the first time in 10 years

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – You can’t spell COVID-19 without divorce, at least for one Columbus-based attorney. While the workload for some Ohioans came to a “screeching halt” at the start of the pandemic, Isaac-Wiles family law attorney Joanne Beasy said she and her colleagues were up to their knees with clients wishing to pull the plug on their marriage.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Dewine
WDTN

1 in custody after half-hour chase ends in Dayton

A trooper attempted to stop a stolen car on I-70 Near I-75, around 1:26 p.m.. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the driver refused to stop, and continued driving, leading the trooper on a chase through Fairborn and into Dayton.
DAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Miami Valley#Ag Yost#Ncic
News-Herald.com

Northeast Ohio communities receive $219.5 million from EPA

Multiple areas throughout Northeast Ohio are receiving $219.5 million in low-interest and principal forgiveness funding from Ohio Environmental Protection Agency in efforts to improve wastewater and drinking water infrastructure, in addition to other water quality and system improvements. The loans, financed through the state’s revolving fund, were approved earlier this...
LAKE COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Why are flags being lowered again in Ohio?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine ordered flags to be lowered at half-staff for all public buildings and grounds in honor of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe who was assassinated. Abe was assassinated Friday on a street in western Japan by a gunman who opened fire on him from behind as he […]
OHIO STATE
WHIO Dayton

Crews respond to shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — Crews were called to a shooting in Dayton early Saturday. Around 4:20 a.m., crews were called to the 2000 block of Speice Avenue to reports of a man shot, according to Montgomery County dispatch. Dispatch records did not show that anyone had been taken to the hospital...
DAYTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WDTN

Bill would let Ohioans sue over unintended pregnancies

Weeks after Ohio’s six-week abortion ban took effect, state Sen. Tina Maharath (D-Columbus) introduced a bill Thursday to allow pregnant people to sue a sexual partner for causing an unintended pregnancy, ostensibly to level the playing field when it comes to the steep costs of pregnancy.
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

WDTN

19K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy