Miami Valley law enforcement: New, faster system unveiled

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio has unveiled a new system to speed up the time it takes law enforcement to enter information and improve the state and national background check systems.

Gov. Mike DeWine announced the launch of the eWarrants system Wednesday, which is free and will be available for all law enforcement agencies and courts across the state.

DeWine said this can closes gaps that currently exist when law enforcement or courts file warrants and civil protection orders.

“They found that far too many agencies were still using a manual, paper based process to enter information into leads NCIC, a process so slow and cumbersome that they should simply could not keep up,” DeWine said.

Major Chirstopher Clark with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said it takes an “astonishing” amount of manpower between numerous offices to file the paperwork on a warrant. The eWarrants system will significantly change how long it takes for a warrant to be entered.

“It takes something that might be a two to three day process at times to get a warrant through the system and active in our computers, it takes it from two to three days down to three minutes,” Clark said.

The program was piloted in Meigs and Champaign counties. Clark said the system will be installed in Clark County in the coming weeks.

Miami County Sheriff Dan Duchak said Miami County was notified they will be in phase two of the state’s launch. After receiving a demo last year, Duchak said he can see the potential this program will have once in place.

“The whole system is designed to get the CPOs and warrants entered into the criminal justice databases as quickly as possible,” Duchak said. “From what I saw, I think this definitely will impact and streamline the ability to get those warrants and CPO’s into the system.”

Currently the database relies on law enforcement agencies to voluntarily enter information, but state officials are hopeful communities will take advantage of the free system.

“Once we get communities, counties, local officials to adopt it, the more information that will be there, the richer it becomes and a more useful tool it becomes for all of law enforcement,” Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said.

The information entered will also populate in the Ohio and national background check system, meaning it can be accessible across jurisdiction and state lines.

Clark said having this system will make it safer for their deputies out on the streets.

“When an officer makes a stop at 3 o’clock in the morning on somebody who knows they have a warrant, but it’s not active yet in the system, that person has got an advantage over that officer,” Clark said. “Now, the minute that it’s ordered, the minute that it’s entered, that officer is going to have that at his fingertips.”

The information entered will also be available during background checks used to purchase firearms, preventing someone who crosses state lines and illegally purchasing a firearm.

DeWine also called on the General Assembly Wednesday to pass a proposal that would make entering warrants into the national background check system a requirement for Tier 1 crimes.

