MINERAL, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- The game of basketball did not find Olivia McGhee until middle school, but her grandfather always saw the potential in the Louisa County native. "I would always just be dribbling a basketball around and just shooting around even if it didn't look good and he always told me that looks good, you are going to be good," McGhee recalled, "It's just his voice replaying in my head just telling me that I can do it."

LOUISA COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO