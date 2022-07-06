ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, WA

Longview Woman Says Cougar Caught on Camera in Driveway Sunday

Chronicle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Longview resident’s camera on Sunday appears to have caught a cougar in the early morning hours sauntering across her driveway south of Columbia Heights. Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has not confirmed the sighting. Emily Robbins’ front-yard security camera was set off at 2:05 a.m., capturing...

www.chronline.com

clayconews.com

MISSING SWIMMER'S BODY RECOVERED FROM COLUMBIA RIVER IN OREGON

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (July 9, 2022) - The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that on Monday, July 4, 2022, at approximately 6:58 P.M. the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office River Patrol was dispatched to recover a body from the Columbia River near the western end of Hayden Island.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Chronicle

U-Haul of Military Family Stolen in Tumwater and Dumped Near Yelm

A couple reported a stolen U-Haul to Tumwater Police Wednesday morning after finding the vehicle missing from the parking lot of the hotel they stayed in. The Klingensmiths were traveling from the Bay Area of California to Port Angeles where husband Josh Klingensmith has been stationed for the U.S. Coast Guard. They had driven 12 hours and made their way to Tumwater before stopping at a hotel.
TUMWATER, WA
ClarkCountyToday

Clark County deputies respond to shots fired in Hazel Dell

Deputies determined that the suspect unlawfully obtained two firearms from his father’s secured cabinet within a RV. A 27-year-old man was taken into custody by Clark County Sheriff’s Office deputies after firing multiple rounds from a firearm while inside a recreational vehicle (RV) Friday in Hazel Dell. On...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
Gresham Outlook

Young coyote leaps across Johnson Creek in search of friends

Photographer snaps wild canine after haunting calls Thursday evening, July 7, in Gresham.It's one of the most haunting things you can hear in the evening — a coyote calling out to its fellow canines. As described by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, coyotes possess a "highly developed communication system that facilitates development and maintenance of long-term social relationships." Experts have noted around 11 different vocalizations from adult coyotes, including alarm, greetings and contact. Thursday evening, July 7, a juvenile coyote let out a searching howl while wandering alone just before sunset along Johnson Creek east of Main City Park. That call was answered by a group of coyotes roaming up on Gresham Butte, leading the youngster to spring across the creek to join its family and friends. {loadposition sub-article-01}
GRESHAM, OR
Chronicle

Letter to the Editor: Bring Back Hound Hunting for Cougars

In regards to all the cougar sightings in Lewis County, when is the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife going do the math? They claim a cougar will kill a deer every nine days. Multiply that by the 2,500 cougars they say are in the state, and that’s a total of 90,000 deer a year.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
hereisoregon.com

Dust Devil Mining, a you-dig sunstone operation in Lake County, is for sale at $1.6 million

Prospectors started flooding into Oregon looking for gold in 1848. Modern-day miners searching for rocks that glitter can stake a claim on federal lands. Or, an aspiring claim owner with deep pockets can buy Dust Devil Mining, a you-dig operation in Oregon’s Lake County, and sit back and watch rockhounds pick at the ground, hoping to strike sunstone, the state’s official gemstone.
PORTLAND, OR
Chronicle

$1M Bail Set for Centralia Teen Accused of Killing Lacey Man After July 3 Fireworks

A Thurston County judge set bail at $1 million Friday for a Centralia teen accused of shooting and killing a Yelm resident after the July 3 community fireworks show in Lacey. Lacey police arrested Kinyoce Zavion Chatman, 19, on Thursday. They booked him into Thurston County jail on suspicion of second-degree murder in connection with the death of Jordan Pilbro, 43.
LACEY, WA
Chronicle

Contracted Janitor Accused of Recording Under Woman's Desk at Cowlitz County Public Utility District

A janitor is accused of recording videos under a woman’s desk at a Cowlitz County Public Utility District building off Industrial Way and is charged with two felonies. Longview police arrested Brett Lee Mccord, 34, in May after a PUD employee reported finding a camera under a female employee’s desk. The camera contained photos and videos of two women it had shot, according to a police report.
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
waheagle.com

Giant hogweed found in Cowlitz and Clark counties

Giant hogweed, Heracleum mantegazzianum, has been found in neighboring Cowlitz and Clark counties. Giant hogweed is a Class A listed noxious weed. Eradication of all Class A weeds is required by law. Giant hogweed looks very much like cow parsnip which is a common native plant. Giant hogweed grows much bigger with heights reaching 15 feet. The hollow stem is 2-4 inches thick and compound leaves can range from 2-5 feet across. Not only is it invasive, but its sap can result in severe and painful burning to sensitive people. Do not handle without gloves and protective clothing. While it is unlikely to be in Wahkiakum county, if you suspect this plant call Weed Control Supervisor Andy Lea at Wahkiakum County Noxious Weed Control (360) 795-3852 and they will investigate at no cost. Courtesy photo.
WAHKIAKUM COUNTY, WA

