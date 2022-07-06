ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh Acres, FL

Lehigh Acres family finds bullet in garage after July 4 celebrations

By Sarah Metts
 3 days ago
LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. – One Lehigh Acres family sat outside of their home during a firework show on the fourth, only to realize one of the loud booms they heard was a gunshot.

They woke up the next morning to a casing on the ground in their garage and a bullet hole in the wall. It happened near the corner of 17th Street SW.

“The next day, when the sun comes out we see the bullet casing on the floor and that’s when things really became more real,” said Melissa, the homeowner.

She says they were sitting at the top of their driveway when they heard a ricochet type of noise, but they just assumed it was a firework of sorts. The bullet hole they saw the next day was eye level from where they were sitting during the fireworks.

“It makes you appreciate life even more,” said Melissa.

Melissa and her family have lived in Lehigh Acres for nearly 10 years, and have never experienced anything like this.

“You dont know what could have happened, somebody could have been shot or killed,” said Melissa.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is looking into where the bullet came from.

