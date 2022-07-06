ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Poll Shows Brazil's Lula Maintaining Strong Lead in Presidential Race

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - Brazilian leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva maintains a strong lead against incumbent right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro ahead of October's presidential election, a Genial/Quaest poll released on Wednesday showed. Lula is seen with 45% voter...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Brazil's Bolsonaro Says Western Sanctions Against Russia Have Failed

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday that the economic sanctions imposed by the West against Russia had not worked, echoing comments by Russian President Vladimir Putin. The comments by Bolsonaro, who met with Putin days before the Ukraine invasion in February, are likely to go down...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jair Bolsonaro
nationalinterest.org

Creeping Military Politicization Puts Mexico and Brazil at Risk

It would be a tragedy if Latin America were to return to first another cycle of military involvement in politics or even a return to military rule, followed by another multi-decade effort to get the soldiers back in the barracks. Are Latin America’s armed forces again becoming politically active after...
POLITICS
Benzinga

Biden Makes Americans An Offer They Want To Refuse: Higher Gas Prices, Or Victory For Putin.

This week, President Biden asked Americans, essentially, if they'd rather have lower gas prices or let Putin win. Biden: "For all Republicans criticizing me for high gas prices in America, are you now saying we were wrong to support Ukraine and stand up to Putin? Are you saying that we'd rather have lower gas prices in America than Putin's iron fist in Europe?" pic.twitter.com/Z7U8YIFgnM.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Donald Trump 'is set to announce 2024 White House run as early as THIS MONTH to distract supporters from January 6 hearings' and as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is widely touted as next GOP star

Donald Trump could announce his candidacy for the 2024 election as early as this month, according to a report - an unusually early declaration, which sources said was designed to take the wind out of the sails of Republican rival Ron DeSantis, and distract from the January 6 hearings. Most...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Presidential Race#Genial Quaest
The Independent

Ted Cruz called a ‘coward and a liar’ as right-wing activist confronts him over Trump and Cancun

Rep Dan Crenshaw was not the only lawmaker accosted by right-wing social media activist Alex Stein at the Republican Party of Texas convention in Houston.Mr Stein also shouted abuse at Senator Ted Cruz whom he called a coward and a globalist, asked how he can like Donald Trump after he called his wife ugly, and reminded him of his vacation in Cancun during the 2021 Texas power crisis as the state experienced record low temperatures.In a video clip posted to Twitter by Mr Stein, he begins by saying: “If you care about America, why did you do that to your...
HOUSTON, TX
nationalinterest.org

Deal or No Deal, Iran-Israel War Is Coming to the Middle East

It seems increasingly likely that Israel will strike Iran to prevent the Islamic Republic from acquiring nuclear weapons. Iran, Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett warned on June 12, “is dangerously close to getting their hands on a nuclear weapon.” In an interview with The Telegraph, the premier pointed out that “Iran is enriching uranium at an unprecedented rate.” Bennett added: “Iran’s nuclear program won’t stop until it’s stopped.”
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
Brazil
NBC News

What will Biden do if Putin goes nuclear? Experts say a nuclear response is unlikely but not impossible

It’s a troubling question with no palatable answer: What would President Joe Biden do if Russia used nuclear weapons in the Ukraine war?. A half dozen current and former government officials briefed on the issue, and several outside experts, told NBC News there was no playbook and little agreement about how the U.S. would respond to a norm-shattering act of destruction that could obliterate a Ukrainian city, kill tens of thousands and send a cloud of nuclear fallout drifting over NATO countries in Western Europe.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Laura Ingraham calls for America to cut its losses with GOP establishment and more

Laura Ingraham called on the United States to cut its losses with establishment Republicans and more in Wednesday's opening monologue of "The Ingraham Angle." LAURA INGRAHAM: We need to cut our losses with the GOP establishment… Last year, [the GOP establishment] signed on to an idiotic infrastructure bill, and now many of the same senators are signing on to a gun control bill. Fourteen Republicans in all, led by John Cornyn of Texas. They're giving Biden a victory and infringing on the rights of law-abiding Americans. The legislation is 80 pages long and last night, a vote was called just hours after the text was even released. It's a complete travesty, and it's one more step on the road to a gun ban…
U.S. POLITICS
nationalinterest.org

Too Late? NATO Zeroes in on the China Threat

The sheer size and reach of the Chinese Navy enables it to travel much farther than it previously could. For the first time in its decades-long history, the NATO alliance plans to formally cite China in its soon-to-be-released strategic concept paper, a substantial adaptation that seems to reflect concern about Russian-Chinese collaboration and the global threat presented by China.
FOREIGN POLICY
International Business Times

Russia Threatens To Take Back Alaska From US Over War Sanctions

A top Kremlin official has warned the United States against seizing or freezing Russian assets abroad amid the war, adding that it should remember that Russia could reclaim the state of Alaska. “Let America always remember, there is a part of [Russian] territory: Alaska,” Russia’s lower house speaker Vyacheslaw Volodin...
ALASKA STATE
Daily Mail

Emmanuel Macron is 'physically and psychologically exhausted' and 'speculation is growing that he is depressed' as he faces second term with no parliamentary majority

French president Emmanuel Macron is said to be tired and depressed following the loss of his parliamentary majority on June 20. The president is heard sighing in front of his companions, saying 'we are all tired' after a long and bitterly-fought election campaign, according to Le Monde, with friends describing him as 'dazed', 'blocked' and 'absent'.
ELECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy