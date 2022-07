Some people say it is Lauderdale County’s heat and humidity, some say it is the soil. But ask anyone who’s been in the Mid-South more than ten minutes where to find the best tomatoes and Ripley, TN will be mentioned. Ripley’s tomatoes are also a money maker. They contribute a fair share of the estimated $54 million dollars that tomatoes put into Tennessee’s economy.

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO