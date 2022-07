Kenny Shiels said his Northern Ireland side would learn from a 4-1 defeat to Norway but felt the scoreline was harsh on the Women's European Championship debutants. Making their first appearance at a major tournament, Northern Ireland found themselves 3-0 down with half an hour played against one of the dark horses for the competition, but rallied either side of half-time and gave themselves a glimmer of hope when Julie Nelson pulled a goal back shortly after the break.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO