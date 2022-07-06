ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wild Night Heron rescued in Harwich after tangled in fishing line

 3 days ago

A Wild Night Heron was found tangled by a fishing line 01:01

CAPE COD - A wild night heron was rescued after it was found trapped and dangling in a tree on the cape.

A person walking in the woods spotted the heron dangling by its wing in a fishing line in Harwich.

He called wildlife experts, who swooped in and helped cut the heron free.

Harwich Animal Control updated that the bird has some broken feathers but it has no major injuries. The heron is now recovering at Wild Care Cape Cod.

The heron will spend the next few days in quarantine until it test negative for bird flu. Then rescuers will release it back into the wild.

Harwich Animal Control advises people to be responsible by picking up and disposing all fishing equipment properly.

