ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia’s Brian Kemp raises $3.8M for reelection bid

By JEFF AMY
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DvWt5_0gWyVOrC00
FILE - This combination of 2022 and 2021 photos shows Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, left, and gubernatorial Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams. The Republican Kemp announced Wednesday, July 6, 2022, that his campaign committee had raised $3.8 million in the two months ended June 30. Abrams hasn't released June 30, 2022, numbers but raised more than $20 million between December and April. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said Wednesday that his main campaign committee raised $3.8 million in the two months ended June 30, but heavy spending leading up to the Republican’s blowout primary win meant that Kemp’s total amount of cash on hand continued to decline.

Kemp spokesman Cody Hall said the incumbent’s main campaign committee had $6.4 million on hand. That reflects spending of more than $8 million before and just after the May 24 primary when Kemp thrashed former U.S. Sen. David Perdue and others. Kemp had $10.7 million in cash on April 30 and $12.7 million on Jan. 31.

Kemp also raised $3 million for his Georgians First Leadership Committee, Hall said, giving him a total of $6.8 million raised during the period. That special state fundraising vehicle allows the governor to collect unlimited contributions and coordinate spending with his campaign. The committee also spent about $3 million, leaving it with $650,000 on hand.

Democrat Stacey Abrams has yet to report numbers. Other candidates in November are Libertarian Shane Hazel and independent Al Bartell.

Georgia candidates have a grace period to file after the June 30 deadline, and Kemp had not filed his actual report with state ethics officials as of Wednesday evening.

Abrams has raised more than $20 million for her main campaign committee since announcing her campaign in December.

Kemp has raised more than $23 million over a longer period, topping the $22.4 million he raised in his win over Abrams in 2018.

The campaign in closely divided Georgia is likely to blow past old spending records, with a torrent of political spending expected from candidates, political parties and outside groups, especially when combined with the U.S. Senate race between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker.

Both Perdue and Abrams sued over the leadership committee, saying it was unfair that Kemp could take in large amounts while Perdue and Abrams were barred until they won their party primaries.

After an earlier ruling that Kemp could not spend money from the committee for his campaign against Perdue, U.S. District Judge Mark Cohen ruled that Georgians First Leadership Committee could not solicit or receive contributions until after the primary election made Kemp the Republican nominee for governor. So the $3 million raised for Georgians First would have all come since May 24.

___

Follow Jeff Amy on Twitter at http://twitter.com/jeffamy.

Comments / 62

Ponchy45 1261
2d ago

Kemp raised a lot of money, but what happened to the cares act money, the extended snap benefits, gas tax credit and so on. The people in Ga are not getting jobs as Kemp continues to say. Investigate, where is money and help.

Reply(1)
4
Sharon Martins
3d ago

Just beat the Democrat Communist Party !!! They have done too much damage to the United States !!!

Reply(18)
36
Kenny Downing
2d ago

Abrams will get Soros money. The last thing we Georgians need is a Neonazi Demoncratic Regime Gov. Lord put a shield up and block this from happening.

Reply
3
Related
The Associated Press

Jordan outraises incumbent Carr in Ga. attorney general race

ATLANTA (AP) — Not all the political money in Georgia is flowing to the marquee governor’s showdown between incumbent Republican Brian Kemp and Democrat Stacey Abrams, or the U.S. Senate race where Republican challenger Herschel Walker is trying to unseat incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock. But some of the downballot candidates are operating on many fewer dollars, as they reported results Friday for the two months ended June 30.
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Georgia's Abrams raises $22M in 2 months, far outpacing Kemp

ATLANTA (AP) — Stacey Abrams’ fundraising continues to accelerate, swamping Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and pushing close to $50 million raised in the seven months since the Georgia Democrat announced her campaign in December. Abrams announced Friday that her direct campaign and its associated One Georgia committee raised $21.8 million during the two months ended June 30 and together had $18.5 million in cash on hand. That’s far more than the combined $6.8 million Kemp raised for his direct campaign and associated Georgians First committee. Kemp said he had $6.4 million in cash as of June 30. Abrams also said that One Georgia, a special state fundraising vehicle allowing her to collect unlimited contributions and coordinate spending with her campaign, raised $6.3 million before May.
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

Former Georgia senator Mike Crotts dead at 75, governor says

ATLANTA — Former Georgia state senator Mike Crotts has passed away, according to Gov. Brian Kemp. He was 75. His death was announced Saturday. Crotts, from the Covington area, served in Georgia's senate from 1992 to 2004. "A former state senator, successful businessman, Coast Guard veteran, man of faith,...
GEORGIA STATE
wabe.org

Georgia Dems are pushing to make the state one of the first to vote in presidential primaries

Georgia Democrats look to make their primary for selecting a president more significant by moving it up the calendar. And then we have a look at why salt marshes on Georgia’s coast are so important to birds, critters and climate change. Plus, how the Muscogee Creek Nation is shaping development in the Okefenokee Swamp some 200 years after they were forced out of Georgia by the U.S. government.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Elections
State
Georgia State
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
fox5atlanta.com

Rally for abortion rights to take place outside Georgia State Capitol

ATLANTA - Abortion advocates are set to stage a new round of protests in Atlanta Saturday in the wake of the Supreme Court's decision to end a constitutional right to the procedure two weeks ago. Pro-choice activist say they want to take a stand against any potential state laws that...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia opens investigation into whether Dems violated state electioneering law

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. - Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger's office recently opened an investigation into whether the Democratic Party violated a state statute prohibiting electioneering. The investigations division within Raffensperger's office is examining whether a recently-opened Democratic campaign office on the outskirts of Atlanta is within the legal-minimum distance...
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Georgia elections chief works to clean up voter rolls

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says his office is performing routine cleanup of the voter rolls ahead of the November midterm election. He said officials have identified 63,757 people who may have registered to vote or registered for a driver’s license in another state. These voters will be mailed notices at their new addresses. If the voter confirms the move, they will be removed from the voter rolls. Voters who don’t respond will be placed into inactive status.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Kemp
Person
Stacey Abrams
Person
Raphael Warnock
Person
Cody Hall
Person
David Perdue
nowhabersham.com

Failed GOP governor candidate cheers ‘satanic’ Georgia Guidestones blast

ELBERTON (GA Recorder) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an explosion that destroyed much of the Georgia Guidestones, a quirky granite monument in Elberton near the South Carolina border. Sometimes called “America’s Stonehenge,” the Guidestones consisted of several large, upright stone blocks built in alignment with stars...
ELBERTON, GA
CBS 46

Georgia to receive billions in new COVID-19 relief

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - In downtown Atlanta under the gold dome, the Governor’s office is preparing to receive billions in federal funding for COVID-19 relief. Attorney Tom Church said the state already received $2.4 billion from the federal government last year and now the second installment totaling $2.4 billion is on its way, more than two years after the pandemic began.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#State Of Georgia#Politics State#Politics Governor#Republican#Democrat
saportareport.com

Hartsfield-Jackson concourse expansion joins list of federally funded Georgia airport improvements

A Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport concourse will get a $40 million expansion in the latest federally funded airport upgrade secured by Georgia officials. The expansion and upgrade of the 40-year-old Concourse D, with goals of boosting passenger capacity and energy efficiency, was announced on July 7 by U.S. Senators Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams and Mayor Andre Dickens.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Ethics
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

These new laws went into effect July 1 in Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) — Several new laws went into effect in Georgia on July 1. But this year, many of the most important measures either became law as soon as Republican Gov. Brian Kemp signed them, while a few of the General Assembly’s most consequential accomplishments won’t take effect until January or even later.
The Georgia Sun

What did the Georgia Guidestones say?

The destruction of the Georgia Guidestones monument near Elberton by unknown individuals has caused a spike in interest in the fallen monument. A once obscure, relatively unknown monument in the middle of nowhere, has now garnered national attention. The monument was erected in 1980 and the origins are technically unknown,...
GEORGIA STATE
valdostatoday.com

COVID cases on the rise across South Georgia

VALDOSTA – As cases of COVID are on the rise across the South Health District the public is being reminded to remain attentive. COVID cases are rising across the Georgia Department of Public Health’s South Health District and public health wants to remind our residents how important it is to remain vigilant.
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

984K+
Followers
472K+
Post
448M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy