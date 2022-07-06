ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peer 180 Opens New Facility

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. ( KREX ) — Angie Bertrand, director and founder of the non-profit Peer 180 has always had a vision for the building. Bertrand wanted Peer 180 to be a place where anyone from all walks of life and different backgrounds could come and overcome their addiction.

Peer 180 is a local non-profit dedicated in helping addicts overcome their addiction by hosting activities, services, support, and advocacy though recovery programs. They also have a place for families, including a room dedicated to children so parents are able to attend the activities and recovery events.

Jenny Kolb, recover coach stated that there has seemed to be an increase in stress levels and unhealthy mechanisms and more people are finding deadly ways to deal with their problems.

Dug addiction is a difficult disease to manage but a newly expanded Peer 180 is here to help.

