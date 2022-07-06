ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Business owners implore city leaders to do more to fix ‘lawless’ Portland after protest

By Liz Burch
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2miwvX_0gWyUN0g00

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — Business owners whose windows were smashed in Monday night’s demonstration are mad at city leaders for not doing more to prevent groups from vandalizing their storefronts.

One man told KOIN 6 that members of the mob hit him and pushed him as he was leaving the Waterfront Blues Fest at Waterfront Park. Police say he filed a police report.

Betsy Johnson’s gubernatorial campaign releases new poll

Saadi Nikoo, owner of Art of Persia, said a group dressed in all black came and smashed a window around 10 p.m. Monday. He says his business has been downtown for 40 years and that violence around his store has been going on for the last few years.

“Our windows got broken seven times, and our merchandise was damaged and thrown on the street. We’ve been dealing with this, no protection. We’re on our own,” he said. “It’s a dilemma, no one is doing anything.”

Expired at-home COVID-19 test? Check again, dates extended

Nikoo also shared with KOIN 6 that he’s angry with city leadership and believes they’re not doing enough to prevent the violence.

“I want the law to be enforced,” he said. “(It) seems like we’re a lawless land now.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jOMbO_0gWyUN0g00
    Dozens of protesters marched from Lownsdale Square through downtown Portland streets, smashing windows at numerous businesses, July 4, 2022 (KOIN)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=123aUx_0gWyUN0g00
    Dozens of protesters marched from Lownsdale Square through downtown Portland streets, smashing windows including these at Bank of America and SW 5th and Salmon, July 4, 2022 (KOIN)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VvFvk_0gWyUN0g00
    Dozens of protesters marched through the streets of downtown Portland and smashed windows at multiple businesses, July 4, 2022 (KOIN)

Tuesday, City Commissioner Mingus Mapps told KOIN 6 that none of what the marchers did “is legitimate political speech.”

Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty said that these types of events “frighten local residents, including our most vulnerable community members, and oftentimes hurt large well-organized protest movements fighting for meaningful societal change.”

The FBI says they are aware of the incident on Monday night and are “working with our law enforcement partners and within federal guidelines to determine, what, if any, specific FBI action is warranted.”

In a statement, PPB told KOIN 6 that “it is important to remember that although arrests are not always made at the scene, when tensions are high, this does not mean that people are not being charged with crimes later.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 16

EaglesFly
3d ago

Until Portland voters decide to rid themselves of the Marxist Left elected leaders at all levels of government, Portland will continue to be the city it is today.

Reply(1)
26
Dwayne Jackson
3d ago

Are you guys kidding? Wheeler wants this to happen remember when he participated in the riot? That's why he hasn't done anything about it.

Reply(1)
21
The Truth Teller!
3d ago

No sympathy at all for the people of Portland. You had an opportunity to change course but this is what you voted for and you go what you wanted. Enjoy the fruits of your labor, at least until you get hit over the head and what little you have is taken as well!! 🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂

Reply
19
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Police must stop riots

When will the Portland Police Bureau understand the destruction to the spirit of Portland that’s caused when they allow mobs of rioters to roam freely? Their excuse about why they did not intervene – they cited an injury shooting and stabbing, a felony assault, a community festival, an impromptu dance party and speed racers doing stunts in various parts of Portland also taking place – is not an acceptable answer. “Marchers damage NE Portland businesses in post-Roe protest” (June 27).
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Local
Oregon Society
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Society
Portland, OR
Government
WWEEK

Portland Mayor Calls Release of Hate Crime Suspect “Outrageous”

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler issued a blistering rebuke of his city’s criminal justice system for releasing the alleged perpetrator of a violent hate crime back onto the streets over the July 4 holiday weekend. “It is outrageous that someone accused of a violent bias crime against a parent and...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Betsy Johnson
KGW

Why the man accused of violently attacking an Asian family in Portland got out of jail the same day he was arrested

PORTLAND, Ore. — When is an individual released after being charged with a crime, and when are they detained until their next hearing?. In Oregon, this system as a whole changed on July 1 due to the passing of Senate Bill 48, which moved the state away from a bail-based system to one that focuses even more on a person's potential threat to the community.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Some Portland businesses concerned after protests turn violent

FULL INTERVIEW: Kaiser Chief of Infectious Disease talks the rise of COVID-19 subvariants. Hillsboro mom shares abortion stories in hopes of ending stigma, shame. Portland teen competing for national chess championship. Oregon Health: 1 confirmed case of monkeypox, 5 probable cases. Athletes arrive for 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

City Attorney’s Office Publishes the Question Voters Will Answer in November About Changing Portland Government

In November, Portland voters will be presented with the following question on their ballots: “Should City Administrator, supervised by Mayor, manage Portland with twelve Councilors representing four districts making laws and voters ranking candidates?”. That’s the official language voters will see on their ballots, offering Portlanders a chance to...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Portland#Fbi#Portland Seven#Protest#Art Of Persia
kptv.com

Man seriously hurt in stabbing at SE Portland park

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was seriously injured after being stabbed by someone he knows in a southeast Portland park on Friday afternoon, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said just before 4:30 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a stabbing at Sewallcrest Park at 1800 Southeast 31st Avenue...
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
KOIN 6 News

New bridge makes its debut in Southwest Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Those walking or biking in Southwest Portland will have a new way of connecting through the area due to a recently completed bridge. According to Portland Parks & Recreation, the Red Electric Bridge is now completed and ready for use. It’s located between Southwest Beaverton-Hillsdale Highway and Southwest Capitol Highway and is part of the Red Electric Trail.
PORTLAND, OR
PLANetizen

Portland Increases Downtown Parking Fees To Fund Transit Passes

A new 20 cent per spot “climate fee” for street parking in downtown Portland, Oregon is “intended to remind people of ‘the externalized costs of driving (including greenhouse gas emissions, traffic congestion, and use of roadway space),’” writes Helen Huiskes in Willamette Week. The...
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

Data show about half of Portland police arrests are people who are unhoused

Your browser does not support the audio element. In many West Coast cities, housing has become more expensive and homeless populations have grown. Police arrest people experiencing homelessness at a greater rate than the general population. In Portland, the numbers are particularly striking. Melissa Lewis is a data reporter for the radio show and podcast “Reveal.” She found that over the last 10 years, rents rose twice as fast in Portland compared with the rest of the country, and the city’s unhoused population grew by an estimated 30%. Analysis of the data showed that the majority of calls police get involving people who are homeless do not involve crime. Lewis joins us to share more about what she uncovered and its implications for how to respond to the homelessness crisis.
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

29K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy