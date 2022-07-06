ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CMPD off-duty officer charged with DWI in Onslow County

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
CHARLOTTE — CMPD Officer Derric Entwistle was arrested for driving while impaired in Jacksonville, North Carolina, the department tweeted.

Entwistle, who was not on duty, was pulled over by deputies with the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office.

The officer is being placed on administrative assignment pending the outcome of the CMPD Internal Affairs investigation.

“It is always disheartening when I learn that one of our officers has violated the very laws that we are sworn to uphold,” CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings said. “However, professional accountability is a priority for the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, and our officers are expected to maintain this standard at all times.”

The investigation is ongoing.

CMPD officer arrested, charged with DWI A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officer was arrested Wednesday and charged with driving while impaired, according to CMPD.

©2022 Cox Media Group

