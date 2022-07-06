ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

LICENSE PLATE BACKLOG: Clerk’s office needs more resources to keep up with demand, Halbert says

By Carolyn Cerda, FOX13Memphis.com
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ng9Gc_0gWyTT6100

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Since May, FOX13 has been reporting on the backlog in license plates in Shelby County. The county commission and the clerk’s office have blamed each other for falling behind. Commissioners have called it a “leadership and management” problem, pointing the finger at Clerk Wanda Halbert. Halbert insists that her office doesn’t have the resources to keep up with demand.

Wednesday, Halbert showed FOX13 Consumer Reporter Carolyn Cerda the condition she and her staff are working in. Halbert calls their conditions deplorable, from workspaces in former closets to paperwork overflowing in bins.

“This is a former closet; This is where all of your title paperwork is completed,” said Halbert, showing employees working in a corner of a room surrounded by stacks of paperwork. “It used to be a maintenance closet, and there are still ladders stored in here. There are two of these rooms in this area, and they are completely full, and as you can see, we still have the tile (stored) up there, but we just make do with what we have.”

Clerk Halbert said there is such a lack of office space that staff is forced to stuff documents at a makeshift desk in a hallway.

“I’ve found it rather offensive that kind of commissioners have tried to make a mockery out of it,” said Halbert. “It’s not funny if you’re having employees working in a hallway, having to stuff envelopes because they don’t have the inventory, the machines, the equipment that are required to handle this large volume of customer and customer service.”

Clerk Halbert said her staff needs more space to do their jobs and better equipment.

When FOX13 visited the clerk’s call center, a call screening board showed more than 100 calls waiting to be answered. Halbert said better communication programs are needed to help employees manage calls, and newer sorters, too, so that workers don’t have to do it manually. She showed us one that was out of service.

“So this one is just broken completely,” said Halbert. “But this is what we have. And this is why we are having to really rely on the Shelby County Support Services mail room now because we just don’t have the equipment. It’s been here since before I showed up. And this does not work for us. We have over 2 million citizens and customers we’re serving, and that’s a challenge for us. And these are some of the things that we have pointed out since 2018, entering the organization as the new leadership.”

Halbert said she believes the current backlog in license plates and other services could have been avoided with additional funding.

County documents show her office brings in more than $12 million, but she says her department historically only gets to spend about half.

“We’re not at all trying to offend or embarrass Shelby County government, but we cannot be blamed when we have taken our request to the mayor and the county commission, and this is still what we have,” said Halbert. “These are just some of the challenges, and at the end of the day, we provide some critical services to the citizens and customers of Shelby County. And I don’t think it’s right that anyone is made to work in these conditions.”

FOX13 reached out to Mayor Lee Harris’s office Wednesday after touring the clerk’s office. Shelby County’s Chief Administrative Officer Harold Collins made the following statement:

“The administration has been working with Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert during the last few weeks to help identify why county license plates have not been mailed by the clerk’s office in a timely fashion. Clerk Halbert has agreed to take corrective actions that will allow us to step in, support the County Clerk in clearing any backlog, and regularly inspect their office to make sure no ready-to-mail items are being held back.”

Commissioners have insisted Clerk Halbert has been given the resources and funding needed to do her job. Commissioner Mark Billingsley recently called her complaints “excuses.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
desotocountynews.com

DeSoto County Tax Roll presented to Supervisors

Total assessed valuation in DeSoto County for 2022 rose by more than $141 million, or 6.08 percent, according to Tax Assessor Jeff Fitch. During Tuesday morning’s Board of Supervisors meeting, Fitch provided the preliminary tax roll for 2022 to the board. Fitch said the total assessed value in 2022 was $2,468,462,486, compared to $2,326,935,329 in 2021. That is an increase of $141,527,157.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shelby County, TN
Government
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
County
Shelby County, TN
desotocountynews.com

Litter battle continues in DeSoto County

Laughter shows supervisors latest photos of litter problems on county roads. DeSoto County continues to struggle with litter, as County Director of Environmental Services/Parks and Greenways Ray Laughter showed Supervisors during Tuesday’s regular meeting. Laughter showed Supervisors photographic evidence of what his department is finding along county roads recently....
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WREG

MSCS investigating allegations against school Superintendent Joris Ray

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis-Shelby County School board is beginning an external investigation into “recent allegations of impropriety” by district Superintendent Joris Ray. The board voted on the measure during an emergency meeting with legal counsel Wednesday night. Divorce documents obtained by WREG show Ray admitted to infidelity in his marriage. The documents name women who could […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#License Plates#Clerk Wanda Halbert
actionnews5.com

Tunica tenant is on month 4 without AC

TUNICA, Miss. (WMC) - Lachad Jackson has been a resident at Bankston Arms Apartments in Tunica, MS, paying his rent at the beginning of each month, he says. During the summer, he says the air conditioning always goes out, but it’s typically fixed within a reasonable time. This year,...
TUNICA, MS
actionnews5.com

Orange Mound pro bono clinic to resume

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - AutoZone, Bass, Berry & Sims, and Memphis Area Legal Services (MALS) is hosting the 12th Annual “Give a Little, Help a Lot” pro bono clinic on Tuesday, July 19, after a two-year hiatus caused by the pandemic. The legal aid clinic will make legal...
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
WREG

Tennessee waives vehicle registration fees for a year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– As many drivers complain about waiting in long lines to get new Tennessee license plates, the state is giving you a small break on registration fees. Tennessee is waiving the state vehicle registration fees for a year starting this month. “It is a welcome discount for the customers. Even though it’s a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
DeSoto Times Today

Suspect charged in murder of former lawmaker Ashley Henley

An arrest has been made in the shooting death of former DeSoto County lawmaker Ashley Henley. Calhoun County authorities on Thursday arrested Billy Brooks and turned him over to authorities in Yalobusha County where he was charged in connection with Henley’s death. Brooks was previously arrested in June 2021...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
desotocountynews.com

Treasurer returns $50 million in unclaimed money

Treasurer David McRae announced the State Treasury has returned more than $50 million in unclaimed cash and stock to Mississippi since he took office in 2020. About one in 10 people have unclaimed money, which is free to search for and claim at Treasury.MS.gov. “Rarely is an elected official in...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Community advocates react to infidelity allegations against MSCS Superintendent Joris Ray

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FOX13 continues to dig deeper into allegations that have surfaced involving Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray. The district leader is accused of partaking in extramarital affairs based on divorce papers filed by his wife. Several concerned residents and local education advocates shared their perspectives with FOX13.
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Officer expected to recover following Hickory Hill Square shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A police officer has been shot after an armed party domestic call at 1:45 p.m. Saturday at 5932 Hickory Hill Square, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Officers were attempting to detain a male suspect when that suspect reportedly fired a shot that struck an officer, police said.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
107K+
Followers
112K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy