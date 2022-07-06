ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

State College students gift “hope” to hospital patients

By Peyton Kennedy
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A group of State College Area High School students are gifting a “Spark of Hope” to Mount Nittany behavioral health patients.

The team of 12 made and delivered about 50 self-care packages that included eye masks, journals, fidget toys, snacks, and a letter.

The students say they felt called to give back to the community and help alleviate stigma around mental health.

“We really personally believe that, just by giving a small gesture like making small care packages and a personalized card really helped those in these mental health hospitals to feel like they’re loved by the community and well supported by the people around them,” said Serena Lu, a “Spark of Hope” participant.

“I believe these care packages will be well received by our patients,” said Tina Kephart, RN and manager of the Behavioral Health Unit at Mount Nittany Medical Center, in a statement. “They will be bags of support and encouragement for discharged patients to take home with them to help with the post-hospital transition.”

WTAJ

