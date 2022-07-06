ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ballston Spa teacher accused of sexually abusing minors

By Courtney Ward
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago
GREENFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A teacher at Ballston Spa High School has been arrested after police said he had sexual contact with children under the age of 14. The schools superintendent said Crim Trerise is a math teacher at the school but had no further comment.

The Middle Grove man has been charged with three counts of Sexual Abuse in the First and one count of Sexual Abuse in the Second Degree. He is accused of having sexual contact with four different children between 2015 and 2017.

Three of the victims were under the age of 13, and one victim was under the age of 14. The alleged incidents took place in the Town of Greenfield, and the victims were known to Trerise.

The 56-year-old was arraigned and sent to the Saratoga County Jail on bail. He is due back in court in August. Orders of Protection were issued on behalf of the victims.

#Sex Abuse#Violent Crime#Ballston Spa High School
