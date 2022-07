DeKalb County officials and MARTA recently launched a new website to gather community input for a master plan of the land surrounding the Kensington MARTA Station. Officials with MARTA and DeKalb County said they have two goals as they work together as partners: develop a master plan for the site and then rezone the land for redevelopment based on the master plan conclusions. The station is located at 3350 Kensington Road in Decatur.

DEKALB COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO