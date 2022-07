ROMULUS (WWJ) - Travelers coming to and from Detroit Metro Airport are at a standstill after a bus crash that injured four people snarled traffic Friday evening. Spokeswoman Erica Donerson with the Wayne County Airport Authority told WWJ the traffic trouble started after an airport employee driving a shuttle collided with the tunnel walls along John Dingell Drive around 5:30 p.m.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO