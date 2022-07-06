ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Who'll find love on our blind date? This week it's Shirley, 30 and Hayden, 29 but will romance be on the cards?

By Alana Kirk
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oTKKn_0gWySbFA00
Shirley (pictured) has never had a proper long-term relationship

SHIRLEY, 30

Dating past?

I've never had a proper long-term relationship. My friends laugh at me because I'm so picky. I've been on dates and I know what I want, but many of the relationships I see around me put me off.

I want to meet a man who's not driven by one thing. I've even been insulted and called ugly because I've rejected someone, so I'm careful about the kind of man I date.

VITAL STATISTICS

Single, with no children.

CURRENT ROLE

Beautician.

WOULD LIKE TO MEET

A free spirit who is into culture. I don't like arrogant men or anyone who is boring as I can switch off quickly.

Pre-Date Nerves?

I wasn't nervous, other than wondering whether or not he was going to turn up. I have quite a big personality and wore a bright orange jumpsuit that I've always liked. I felt confident and comfortable.

First Impressions?

Luckily, Hayden was there before me. On first impression, I thought he was all right-looking, with a lovely smile. I'm not really into men wearing big chains and jewellery, which he was. I gave him a hug — but I knew there wasn't going to be any romance.

Easy To Talk To?

He's quieter than me and I probably talked too much. I was cracking jokes and being loud and I know I can often intimidate people. But that's who I am. I like to get straight to the point.

I asked him questions about his family and his hobbies. I don't feel we have much in common, although we both come from large families of five siblings so we exchanged some stories about that. He tended to ask me the same questions back — but I need someone who will challenge me, with energy to match mine.

Embarrassing Moments?

Not really.

Did Sparks Fly?

There was no flirting from either of us. He's a lovely, chilled man, but I knew we weren't attracted to each other — we friend-zoned each other. I usually prefer older men who are more established and confident.

See him again?

When we left the restaurant he asked for my number. I'm not sure if he was just being polite. Still, if we happened to bump into each other I would definitely speak to him, as I enjoyed his company.

What do you think he thought of you?

I suspect it was purely platonic. He told me I was good company, even if there wasn't any chemistry.

Would your family like him?

Yes, but they'd know he wouldn't be for me romantically. I need someone who is louder and more confident.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TBS4X_0gWySbFA00
Hayden (pictured) has been single for four months 

HAYDEN, 29

Dating Past?

I've been single for four months. My longest relationship lasted nine years. I've done a bit of online dating, but I was cheated on in the past, so don't allow myself to fall too deeply.

Pre-Date Nerves?

I wasn't nervous. I dressed up in a suit and was looking forward to the date. I have a certain look and wear jewellery, although I know not everyone likes that.

VITAL STATISTICS

Single.

CURRENT ROLE

Model and actor.

WOULD LIKE TO MEET

Someone genuine and loyal who isn't partying all the time. She'll have interests but also want to spend time with me.

First Impressions?

I immediately saw that she wasn't my type. My celebrity crush would be Ariana Grande.

Shirley was really friendly, though, and gave me a hug. She was wearing a jumpsuit and had obviously made an effort so it was a shame I knew I didn't feel an attraction to her.

Easy To Talk To?

Shirley talked quite a bit, but I didn't mind that. There's nothing worse than a date with lots of silences.

She was good company, and we chatted about our family and work. It never once felt awkward and we laughed a lot.

But we didn't find anything that we both jumped at, that we are both into or could connect on. Despite that, I still thought she was bubbly and interesting.

Embarrassing Moments?

None, it was an easy date. I'm not easily embarrassed.

Did Sparks Fly?

There was no chemistry, although I thought she might be flirting with me.

But, then, she's so friendly I could be wrong.

I was surprised when she asked for my phone number and suggested another date.

I took her number instead, but I don't see the point in meeting up again as there would be no romantic connection on my part, sadly.

See her again?

I don't think so. But she's good company so if we met on a night out, I'm sure we would enjoy a good chat.

What do you think she thought of you?

I'm not sure. I think she's open and friendly and she did ask for my number, but I don't know if she was really interested.

I certainly didn't feel we had a spark, and I wasn't flirting with her.

Would your friends like her?

Hmm, maybe — but we're very different people. They would like the fact she's so friendly, though.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ariana Grande
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blind Date#Online Dating
marriage.com

20 Shocking Signs You Mean Nothing To Him

It’s concerning when the love of your life starts acting strangely. Does he seem to be always somewhere else when you’re with him? Perhaps he’s even downright rude. The signs you mean nothing to him can start subtly. They might not be visible initially, but they can still be real. It would be best if you now decided whether you’re wasting your time.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
TMZ.com

Guess Who These Little Brothers Turned Into!

Before these two matching little brothers in 'Top Gun' gear were living life in the Hollywood danger zone, they were just two sharply dressed siblings growing up in Los Angeles, California. These Malibu bros grew up with fame surrounding all sides of them ... Their father was a big name...
LOS ANGELES, CA
marriage.com

20 Signs a Guy Is Unhappy in His Relationship

When a guy is happy in his relationship, you can easily tell because it would be obvious to everyone. Everything he does is centered on the fact that he loves his partner and would be willing to go to lengths to make his relationship work. If a guy is unhappy...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Upworthy

Woman considers breaking up with boyfriend of 5 years because he won’t stop making same joke

Every joke has a shelf life and you have to know when it stops being funny. One woman is considering breaking up with her boyfriend because he simply won't stop repeating the same joke. The couple was in a shop when they heard a man being silly with his son and talking in a baby voice. The couple found it funny and they made the joke to each other for a bit, but soon she realized that he couldn't converse without making the joke and it started to get annoying. She turned to Reddit to ask if she was wrong "for refusing to talk to my boyfriend because he won't stop using the phrase: "Do you want some 'Pwingys, for the room?'"
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

475K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy