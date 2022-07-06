ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Idaho sees one of the highest rent increases nationwide

By Zach Bruhl
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A recent survey of rent costs across the country shows that nearly every state is seeing dramatic increases in the price of housing. Idaho saw one of the largest increases in...

Hanna
3d ago

idaho is going to displace many native idahoans with the ridiculous price increases.

