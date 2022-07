Bonita Springs City Council voted 7-0 in favor of the proposed apartments on the northeast quadrant of Bonita Beach Road and I-75 during the first hearing Wednesday night. The plan includes more than 200 multifamily residential units, along with a couple of commercial use buildings. Madison Capital Group is the developer behind the project and this will be its first residential project in Southwest Florida if approved at the second hearing Aug. 3.

BONITA SPRINGS, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO