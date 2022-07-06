Civil War history big part of Plymouth culture

Alderman Jeffrey Odham sent a press release to New Bern Now on July 3, 2022. We normally only publish candidate endorsements who have lost the initial election, announcing they are backing someone for the runoff (example: Mayoral candidate Tim Harris backed Toussaint Summers). Odham subsequently posted the press release on...
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -The North Carolina Police Benevolent Association Crystal Coast Chapter is throwing its weight behind one of the candidates in the runoff race for New Bern mayor and it is not the former police chief. The organization is supporting Alderman Jeffrey Odham over Toussaint Summers, saying Odham...
The June 14, 2022 Board of Aldermen meeting was held in the Courtroom at City Hall located at 300 Pollock St. You can also watch live on the City of New Bern’s Facebook page or watch later on City 3 TV. 1. Meeting opened by Mayor Pro Tem Jameesha...
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Voters in one Eastern Carolina city are heading back to the polls to decide who will be their next mayor. Early voting began this morning at the Craven County Board of Elections for the New Bern mayor’s run-off election. Retired police chief Toussaint Summers...
(WITN) - Phone outages can happen, but imagine not having service for more than two weeks. That’s the reality for many residents that live off Sticks Road which borders both Beaufort and Pitt counties. 80-year-old Carolyn Cobb says she and many of her neighbors haven’t had service since Father’s...
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WITN) - Only one Eastern Carolina county is at high risk for COVID-19 community transmission, according to an updated Centers for Disease Control map. The CDC map shows that Washington County is the only county in Eastern Carolina at high risk. Less than a month ago, on June 10th, eight counties fell into this category.
WASHINGTON [July 8, 2022] — Five sites on the Tar-Pamlico failed the Swim Guide test this week, ending the river’s clean-water streak. “Heavy, flashy rains have brought concentrated pollutants into certain areas of the waterway, which is expected during heavy rains,” said Clay Barber, Sound Rivers’ program director.
WASHINGTON, N.C (WNCT) – Carnie Hedgepeth is continuing to make some overall progress despite recent setbacks after being in a serious motorcycle crash last month. The Beaufort County Emergency Services director was seriously injured while riding his motorcycle in western Pitt County on June 20. He has been at ECU Health Greenville during the recovery process. […]
Pitt County is one of seven counties in North Carolina getting monkeypox vaccines from the federal government. Early voting for several New Bern elections opened Thursday morning. The runoff mayoral race between former New Bern Police Chief Toussaint Summers and Alderman Jeffery Odham has drawn the most attention, but there are also several city alderman seats still vacant.
WINTON – The Hertford County Board of Education has appointed Tammi Ward as the district’s Interim Superintendent effective July 1. Ward, who has served the school district as Assistant Superintendent for the past four years, succeeds Dr. William T. Wright, Jr. Wright spend over six years as HCPS Superintendent before taking a similar job at a larger school district in Sumter, SC.
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Thursday morning, City of Greenville leaders and Metronet officials unveiled a new storefront in the city, the first Metronet storefront in the state of North Carolina. City leaders say the storefront was two years in the making, and Greenville is now part of 16 states...
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Eastern North Carolina is now one step closer to getting its first passenger rail system. Rep. Brian Farkas announced the North Carolina Department of Transportation is funding the $250,000 Pitt-Greenville Passenger Rail Feasibility Study. “The feasibility study will allow the community and state to work together to look at the impact […]
WASHINGTON D.C. (WSET) — A former Rocky Mount police officer found guilty for participating in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, has been denied an acquittal in the case. Thomas Robertson was found guilty in April of six counts related to the Capitol riots, including...
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Get ready to strike a pose. On Saturday, July 16 at 11 a.m., Deacon Purvis Cohens Fellowship Hall will be hosting a Tea & Fashion Show at Trinity on the Campus of Holy Reinity UHCA in Greenville. One ticket is $5 on the Cash app...
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - For the first time in festival history, those at the Winterville Watermelon Festival will be allowed to drink at the beer garden on site. According to a Facebook post by the festival’s organizers, the beer garden will be limited to the concert area. So, festival goers will need to buy a concert ticket in order to buy beer.
CHOWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Four people have been charged in connection with the shooting death last month of an Edenton woman. Chowan County deputies say Macendrick Smith, of Tyner, and Siete Baker, of Ahoskie, were both charged with murder this morning. Lakita Morring was shot dead on June 28th,...
The scam comes in the form of a text -- likely personalized with the name of the person receiving it. It then goes on to share a link with the promise of discounted t-shirts bearing the name of a local police department.
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Rising rent costs are leaving some people without a place to stay, which places a burden on homeless shelters. WITN talked to one in Greenville about how the crisis is impacting their bottom line. “We’ve seen a drastic increase in the number of people that are...
PERQUIMANS COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -An investigation is underway after someone drowned near the Snug Harbor Community Park on the Fourth of July. According to Perquimans County emergency services, around 12:44 p.m. Monday the 911 center got several calls that someone was drowning on Navajo Trail. When first responders got there...
