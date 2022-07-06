ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plymouth, NC

Civil War history big part of Plymouth culture

WNCT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe town of Plymouth is not only beautiful but...

www.wnct.com

Comments / 0

Related
WITN

Police group not backing former New Bern police chief in mayoral race

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -The North Carolina Police Benevolent Association Crystal Coast Chapter is throwing its weight behind one of the candidates in the runoff race for New Bern mayor and it is not the former police chief. The organization is supporting Alderman Jeffrey Odham over Toussaint Summers, saying Odham...
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Early voting underway for New Bern mayor’s race

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Voters in one Eastern Carolina city are heading back to the polls to decide who will be their next mayor. Early voting began this morning at the Craven County Board of Elections for the New Bern mayor’s run-off election. Retired police chief Toussaint Summers...
NEW BERN, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Washington County, NC
City
Plymouth, NC
City
Washington, NC
State
Washington State
WNCT

Summer Ventures: Deadwood in Martin County

Editor’s note: WNCT.com has a new limited weekly series called “Summer Ventures.” WNCT.com wants to help families find a way to get out and enjoy the summer without having to spend a lot of money. We’ve come up with some interesting locations you can visit all over Eastern North Carolina, many of which are only a couple of hours’ drive away. So check back each Friday for another place to explore as part of WNCT.com’s Summer Ventures series.
MARTIN COUNTY, NC
WITN

Only one Eastern Carolina county in COVID-19 high-risk zone

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WITN) - Only one Eastern Carolina county is at high risk for COVID-19 community transmission, according to an updated Centers for Disease Control map. The CDC map shows that Washington County is the only county in Eastern Carolina at high risk. Less than a month ago, on June 10th, eight counties fell into this category.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Tar-Pamlico ends its clean-water streak

WASHINGTON [July 8, 2022] — Five sites on the Tar-Pamlico failed the Swim Guide test this week, ending the river’s clean-water streak. “Heavy, flashy rains have brought concentrated pollutants into certain areas of the waterway, which is expected during heavy rains,” said Clay Barber, Sound Rivers’ program director.
WASHINGTON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Civil War
WNCT

Family says Hedgepeth making progress after crash despite setbacks

WASHINGTON, N.C (WNCT) – Carnie Hedgepeth is continuing to make some overall progress despite recent setbacks after being in a serious motorcycle crash last month. The Beaufort County Emergency Services director was seriously injured while riding his motorcycle in western Pitt County on June 20. He has been at ECU Health Greenville during the recovery process. […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Martin County deputies seeking information in 32- year-old cold case

Pitt County is one of seven counties in North Carolina getting monkeypox vaccines from the federal government. Early voting for several New Bern elections opened Thursday morning. The runoff mayoral race between former New Bern Police Chief Toussaint Summers and Alderman Jeffery Odham has drawn the most attention, but there are also several city alderman seats still vacant.
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Ward named Hertford County Interim Superintendent

WINTON – The Hertford County Board of Education has appointed Tammi Ward as the district’s Interim Superintendent effective July 1. Ward, who has served the school district as Assistant Superintendent for the past four years, succeeds Dr. William T. Wright, Jr. Wright spend over six years as HCPS Superintendent before taking a similar job at a larger school district in Sumter, SC.
HERTFORD COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Metronet unveils new storefront location in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Thursday morning, City of Greenville leaders and Metronet officials unveiled a new storefront in the city, the first Metronet storefront in the state of North Carolina. City leaders say the storefront was two years in the making, and Greenville is now part of 16 states...
GREENVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WNCT

ENC one step closer to potential passenger rail system

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Eastern North Carolina is now one step closer to getting its first passenger rail system. Rep. Brian Farkas announced the North Carolina Department of Transportation is funding the $250,000 Pitt-Greenville Passenger Rail Feasibility Study. “The feasibility study will allow the community and state to work together to look at the impact […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WSET

Former Rocky Mount officer convicted in insurrection denied acquittal

WASHINGTON D.C. (WSET) — A former Rocky Mount police officer found guilty for participating in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, has been denied an acquittal in the case. Thomas Robertson was found guilty in April of six counts related to the Capitol riots, including...
WNCT

Tea and fashion show to come to Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Get ready to strike a pose. On Saturday, July 16 at 11 a.m., Deacon Purvis Cohens Fellowship Hall will be hosting a Tea & Fashion Show at Trinity on the Campus of Holy Reinity UHCA in Greenville. One ticket is $5 on the Cash app...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Winterville Watermelon Festival to have beer garden at 2022 celebration

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - For the first time in festival history, those at the Winterville Watermelon Festival will be allowed to drink at the beer garden on site. According to a Facebook post by the festival’s organizers, the beer garden will be limited to the concert area. So, festival goers will need to buy a concert ticket in order to buy beer.
WINTERVILLE, NC
WITN

Four charged in connection with murder of Chowan County woman

CHOWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Four people have been charged in connection with the shooting death last month of an Edenton woman. Chowan County deputies say Macendrick Smith, of Tyner, and Siete Baker, of Ahoskie, were both charged with murder this morning. Lakita Morring was shot dead on June 28th,...
CHOWAN COUNTY, NC
WITN

Person drowned in Snug Harbor Community on Fourth of July

PERQUIMANS COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -An investigation is underway after someone drowned near the Snug Harbor Community Park on the Fourth of July. According to Perquimans County emergency services, around 12:44 p.m. Monday the 911 center got several calls that someone was drowning on Navajo Trail. When first responders got there...
PERQUIMANS COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy