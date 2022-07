Judge Penney Azcarate on Friday (24 June) filed a judgement order reflecting the verdict previously reached in the Johnny Depp v Amber Heard trial. On 1 June, a Virginia jury ruled Ms Heard defamed former husband Mr Depp, bringing to an end a widely watched six-week trial. It also ruled in favour of Ms Heard in some aspects of her countersuit against Mr Depp. The jury awarded Mr Depp $15m in damages after finding that he proved all three claims against Ms Heard. The amount was reduced to $10.35m because of limits set by state law.The actors weren’t required to be present in the courtroom for the hearing, which begin at 11am ET on Friday and wrapped up in about an hour. Read More Johnny Depp and Amber Heard lawyers to meet in court in last bid to settle caseJohnny Depp trial verdict: How much do actor and Amber Heard owe each other?What attorneys say about Amber Heard’s options to appeal Johnny Depp verdict

CELEBRITIES ・ 15 DAYS AGO