Virginia State

Virginia Rapper Wanted On Weapons Charge: U.S. Marshals

By Josh Lanier
 3 days ago
William “Mike” Burgess aka POWER$$$ and “MIC POWER$$$. Photo Credit: U.S. Marshals Service

U.S. Marshals are asking for the public's help to find a Virginia rapper who is wanted on a federal weapons charge, authorities said.

William “Mike” Burgess, a Norfolk rapper who goes by the name POWER$$$ and MIC POWER$$$, is considered to be armed and dangerous, the U.S. Marshal Service said. Agents say you should not approach him.

Officials said Burgess is 5-feet-9-inches tall and weighs 215 pounds. He often frequents the Denbigh area of Newport News.

Federal authorities ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact the U.S. Marshal Service at 1-877-926-8332 or 202-407-3957. There is a potential $500 reward for information leading to Burgess's arrest.

┌∩┐(◣_◢)┌∩┐
2d ago

$500 dollars reward LOL that's like 2 and a half tanks of gas today. eff that

WRIC - ABC 8News

FBI asking for help solving 5-year Virginia cold case

MIDDLESEX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking for help solving a nearly five-year-old homicide case from Middlesex County. According to the FBI, Margaret Thornton Lammers of Cuyahoga County, Ohio was found dead in her family’s vacation home in Deltaville, Virginia on July 11, 2017. While conducting a welfare check, deputies from the Middlesex County Sheriff’s Office found Thornton dead in the house from blunt force trauma.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, VA
thesussexsurrydispatch.com

High speed chase results in capture of shooter

An hour-long police pursuit that began in Sussex County on June 30 and led to the capture of two shooting suspects is believed to be connected to a fire which totally destroyed a Mobil home in Stony Creek last Wednesday, as Sussex County Sheriff’s Department Corporal Stewart Hudson revealed in an exclusive interview.
SUSSEX COUNTY, VA
WTKR News 3

Hampton man sentenced for COVID-19 loan fraud while in halfway house

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A Hampton man was sentenced Thursday for falsely applying for loans intended to grant COVID-19 relief to small businesses. According to court documents, in August 2020 and January and February 2021, 44-year-old Marlon McKnight, falsely applied for four loans administered by the Small Business Administration. He was sentenced to 27 months in prison.
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Landlord of condemned NN apartment tower held in contempt of court

WAVY News 10's Andy Fox reports. Landlord of condemned NN apartment tower held in …. Residents of condemned apartment tower fight for …. Over 300 Virginia state employees resign in wake …. Norfolk Taco Festival returns to Waterside this weekend. Norfolk Police investigating walk in gunshot wound …. Virginia Beach...
NORFOLK, VA
50 Maryland Families On Rent Strike

Nearly 50 families have gone on rent strike this week at a Maryland apartment complex. The tenants of Westgate at Laurel say they won't be paying rent for the month of August in an effort to get the property owners, Schweb Partners LLC, who took over in 2020, to address issues that they say have been dismissed, WJLA reports.
MARYLAND STATE
Man Shot At NJ House Party

A 20-year-old New Jersey man was shot during a house party Friday, July 8, authorities said. The victim was one of the dozens of guests at a party somewhere near Arnold Avenue when authorities found him at Vermeule Park in North Plainfield suffering a gunshot wound to his upper body around 10:45 p.m., Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
WSLS

Deadly drug on the rise in Virginia, police say

DANVILLE, Va. – According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, America’s drug epidemic is the deadliest it has ever been. More than 100,000 people died of drug overdoses in the United States during the 12-month period ending April 2021. That’s a new record high, with overdose deaths jumping 28.5% from the same period a year earlier.
DANVILLE, VA
