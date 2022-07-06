ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Catoosa County, GA

Special Weather Statement issued for Catoosa, Walker, Whitfield by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-06 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Catoosa, Walker, Whitfield by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 19:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-08 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If you see wind damage...hail or flooding...wait until the storm has passed...and then call the National Weather Service toll free at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA. Target Area: Catoosa; Walker; Whitfield The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Catoosa County in northwestern Georgia Northwestern Whitfield County in northwestern Georgia North central Walker County in northwestern Georgia * Until 815 PM EDT. * At 740 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Ooltewah to Boynton to Chickamauga, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Ringgold, Fort Oglethorpe, Chickamauga, Varnell, Tunnel Hill, Cohutta, Wood Station, Indian Springs, Graysville, Blue Spring, Boynton, Beaumont, Rock Spring, East Ridge, Apison and Fairview. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CATOOSA COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Fannin, Towns, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 19:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-08 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Fannin; Towns; Union Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Towns, Union and northeastern Fannin Counties through 845 PM EDT At 816 PM EDT, a line of strong thunderstorms was along a line extending from Blue Ridge to near Jones Creek to Blairsville, and moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...40 to 50 mph wind, frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Blue Ridge, Blairsville, Young Harris, Morganton, Hemp, Blue Mountain Shelter, Brasstown Bald, Hurst, Loving, Jones Creek, Owltown, Mineral Bluff, Vogel State Park and Track Rock. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
FANNIN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hamilton, Marion by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-07 13:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-07 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hamilton; Marion The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Marion County in east Tennessee Southwestern Hamilton County in east Tennessee * Until 300 PM EDT/200 PM CDT/. * At 211 PM EDT/111 PM CDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located near Jasper, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Chattanooga, Jasper, Rossville, South Pittsburg, Whitwell, Kimball, Powells Crossroads, Martin Springs, Lookout Mountain and Lakeview. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy