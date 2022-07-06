Special Weather Statement issued for Catoosa, Walker, Whitfield by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 19:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-08 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If you see wind damage...hail or flooding...wait until the storm has passed...and then call the National Weather Service toll free at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA. Target Area: Catoosa; Walker; Whitfield The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Catoosa County in northwestern Georgia Northwestern Whitfield County in northwestern Georgia North central Walker County in northwestern Georgia * Until 815 PM EDT. * At 740 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Ooltewah to Boynton to Chickamauga, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Ringgold, Fort Oglethorpe, Chickamauga, Varnell, Tunnel Hill, Cohutta, Wood Station, Indian Springs, Graysville, Blue Spring, Boynton, Beaumont, Rock Spring, East Ridge, Apison and Fairview. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

CATOOSA COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO