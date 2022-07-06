ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Search for missing swimmers highlights the dangers of the Kern River

By Vania Patino, 23ABC, Anthony Wright, 23ABC
KERO 23 ABC News
KERO 23 ABC News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26amYI_0gWyPCTk00

The search continues for the two swimmers who went missing in the Kern River on the 4th of July.

The Kern River may look enticing, especially as a way to get away from the heat but time and time again search and rescue teams are brought out to the area. This time searching for two men, one 19-year-old and one 27-year-old, who were last seen in the river.

"I think because there is no report of drowning necessarily, there was a report of a struggle in the water. There was a report of someone disappearing in the water, but there is always a possibility that these people did get out and might need to get rescued on shore," said Kern County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Lori Meza.

That is why despite more than 48 hours passing, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office says this is still not a body recovery mission.

Search crews are looking for any sign of 19-year-old Samuel Raymundo who was wearing a black shirt and black shorts and 27-year-old Diego Cabo who was wearing black shorts and a white shirt at the time they went into the river. The two men were with about 20 family members although only four went into the water. All were visiting from the Los Angeles area, which is not uncommon.

"A good amount of people coming from outside of the county and becoming victims. You do still see people from the area, but like I said it is not enough. We need to continue telling people to stay out and stay alive."

Search and rescue teams have had boats in the water daily with crews on the ground and a helicopter assisting as well. Meanwhile, the Red Cross says they always recommend people have a plan in case of emergencies like a designated person to call 9-1-1 as every second counts in these situations.

Multiple websites rank the Kern River as the most dangerous river in the United States. But it isn't just the U.S. The website WondersList ranks the Kern River #3 among its "15 Most Lethal Rivers in the World" just behind the Amazon River in South America and the Yellow River in China. However, these lists are often subjective and often take into account various different factors such as the population along the rivers, river deaths other than drowning, etc.

"That you have a designated water watcher whether that be in the pool at home or at the lake or beach. That way there is always someone looking out for you," says Taylor Poisall, regional communications director with the American Red Cross.

Poisal also says you should never ever swim alone and also know your physical limits.

"Knowing that sometimes we need more practice and maybe folks need swim lessons and look into that and learn CPR and first aid."

But the best advice, Meza can give is simply don’t go in.

"Even a life vest, for someone who doesn’t know the Kern River is not sufficient. Unless you are with a professional that can guide you, stay out of the Kern River."

She adds the case can change at any moment but the plans right now are to continue searching for the rest of the week. If you have any information, you can reach out to KCSO.

23ABC In-Depth

Cases like these are always an unfortunate reminder to be extra cautious when visiting the Kern River.

Along with the safety information shared by the Red Cross, 23ABC also took an in-depth look and found some more tips to keep in mind for you and your family when visiting the Kern River.

According to the Kern River Conservancy, it is always important to check river and stream conditions before heading out. You can find river and stream condition information at visitor centers, ranger stations, and weather alerts.

Plus it's always good to let someone know where you are going and when you plan to return.

The Conservancy also urges everyone to follow "no swimming" signs.

And finally, never swim or wade upstream from a waterfall, even if the water appears shallow or calm.

More Tips from the Kern River Conservancy :

  • Slippery rocks, an unstable shoreline or even a distraction that takes your focus away from the water, can cause an accident -- quickly and quietly.
  • Check river and stream conditions before heading out on your adventure and always let someone know where you are going and when you will return. River and stream condition information may be found at visitor centers, ranger stations, and from weather alerts.
  • Inquire about swimming regulations. At some recreation sites, swimming is not recommended or may even be prohibited. Follow "No Swimming" signs.
  • Where allowed, choose swimming areas carefully. Often hazards are not visible in what may seem like a good place to swim or wade.
  • Wear a properly fitting personal floatation device (life jacket) for all river activities. Don’t assume you have the swimming skills to keep you afloat, even the strongest swimmers can drown.
  • When near rapids or other moving water, always stay on the established trails or developed areas.
  • Keep a close watch on children even if they are far from the water. Water safety for children is especially important as they can quickly enter the water and get in trouble when your attention is diverted for only a moment.
  • Never walk, play or climb on slippery rocks and logs near rivers and streams.
  • Never swim or wade upstream from a waterfall, even if the water appears shallow or calm.
  • Be cautious of sudden drop-offs.

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Swimmer run over by boat in California's Tomales Bay in critical condition

A California swimmer is in critical condition after being run over by a boat in Tomales Bay, a narrow inlet in Marin County, on July 4, officials said. First responders arrived at the scene of the incident at 3:30 p.m. and administered CPR to the man, the California Highway Patrol's Golden Gate Division Air Operations said in a news update on Facebook. Firefighters "successfully regained pulses" on the swimmer and he was taken by helicopter to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, where he was treated by a trauma team, CHP said. The boat's operator brought the injured swimmer back to shore, said Bret McTigue, a spokesperson for the Marin County Fire Department.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
Fox News

California man found dead in Death Valley after car ran out of gas, officials say

A 67-year-old California man was found dead in Death Valley National Park after his vehicle apparently ran out of gas during a period of record-breaking heat, officials say. The body of David Kelleher of Huntington Beach was found by tourists Tuesday afternoon "about 30 feet from California Highway 190, obscured by terrain and a mesquite tree," the National Park Service said in a statement.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Kern County, CA
Crime & Safety
Kern County, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
County
Kern County, CA
natureworldnews.com

5.6-Magnitude Earthquake Has Been Detected off the Coast of Oregon

According to the USGS, a cluster of earthquakes was registered early Wednesday off the Oregon coast around 300 miles west of Newport but caused no damage. Geographical Survey. Within five hours, the agency reported nine earthquakes, three of which were barely minutes apart. At 2:54 a.m., the first earthquake was felt. The magnitude was 3.8. Eight more had struck by 7:01 a.m.
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kern River#Amazon River#South America#Rescue Team#Accident
NBC News

One dead in Myrtle Beach area after alligator attack

An alligator dragged a Myrtle Beach area resident into a pond and killed them in a Friday morning attack, local police said. Fire officials responded to a call in the Excalaber Court area outside Myrtle Beach at about 11:45 a.m. and removed both the victim and the alligator from the retention pond, police said in a Facebook post. Officials said the victim was "near the retention pond at the time of the initial incident" and that the alligator had "retreated into the retention pond" after taking hold of the local resident.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Whiskey Riff

Herd Of Elk Running Along The Beach In Oregon Is An Incredible Sight To See

A herd of elk is making waves (no pun intended) across the internet after footage surfaced of them running through the surf on a beach in Oregon. The viral footage was captured by various folks along Cannon Beach, a spot on the northern coast, about an hour and half northwest of Portland. With some rather large waves at high tide, the elk were most likely trying to avoid getting swept up in the swells.
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
South Ameriica
NewsBreak
Red Cross
Country
China
AOL Corp

3 men missing in California after jumping into water to help 8-year-old, officials say

California authorities are leading a recovery mission for three men who jumped in the water to save a child and never resurfaced. The three men — Edwin Rivas, Edwin Perez and Danilo Solorzano — and two others jumped into the water Sunday near the Three Mile Slough Bridge to assist an 8-year-old child, who began struggling in the water while the group was fishing, NBC affiliate KCRA of Sacramento reported.
SACRAMENTO, CA
SFGate

15-year-old Arizona girl goes missing in California

Authorities are calling on the public to help find a 15-year-old Arizona girl who went missing on California's Central Coast while visiting family for the summer. Alilianna Trujillo was last seen leaving a relative's home in Nipomo on July 1, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office said in a news release on July 5. Trujillo is Hispanic, stands 5-foot 4-inches tall and weighs 105 pounds. She has red hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a tie-dyed shirt and black leggings.
NIPOMO, CA
KERO 23 ABC News

KERO 23 ABC News

14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kern County, California news and weather from KERO 23 ABC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.turnto23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy