Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia Seeking Someone To Open Restaurant At Former LOVE Park Welcome Center

By CBS3 Staff
 3 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The search is on for someone willing to open a restaurant on a prime piece of real estate in Center City.

Here’s the spot that’s available: the former LOVE Park Welcome Center.

Another company planned to open a restaurant in the recently renovated building that’s known for its flying saucer shape, but they decided to pull out of the project.

Philadelphia will start accepting proposals for the space in the fall.

Joe Day
3d ago

I here that they are going to give the patrons a free bulletproof vest to wear while your eating there as an incentive.

CBS Philly

Philadelphia Zoo Giving Visitors Chance To Feed Giraffes

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia Zoo is giving visitors a chance to meet their three giraffes starting Thursday morning. This is your chance to come eye-to-eye with the tallest animal on Earth without leaving the city. It costs an extra $6 to give the giraffes a snack. The three giraffes are named Stella, Abigail and Bea. The zoo says their 18-inch tongue moves fast, so have those cameras ready! Availability may be limited at the beginning based on the animals’ behavior and weather. The Giraffe Encounter is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. daily.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Couple Gets Married By Their Real Estate Agent

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Dozens showed up for a wedding in Center City Saturday. That doesn’t sound unusual, but this was not a usual wedding. Eyewitness News was there as Samantha Horchos and Zachary Kimmel were married.  We first introduced you to the couple in 2020. That’s when they were buying a home in the middle of the pandemic. The realtor who helped them find a home then officiated their wedding. “We found this home, they walked inside and they knew right away that it was the right one,” Gregg Kravitz said, the realtor, said. “And just like today, when they first met each other they knew right away they were the right ones for each other. It’s not everyday that your realtor gets to actually officiate a wedding, and I could not be more honored and excited. They are a beautiful couple, and I’m just excited for today.” At the time, the couple had trouble buying a home because of high demand. But they say they’re happy they found a great place.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

All Adoption Fees $5 At Philadelphia PSPCA This Saturday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Local shelters in our region need your help. The Pennsylvania SPCA is holding “The Really Big Adoption Event” on Saturday with hopes of finding homes for many animals. All adoption fees for dogs, cats, bunnies and guinea pigs will be just $5. The event will be held at the PSPCA Philadelphia Headquarters at 350 Erie Ave. from 12 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. For more information on the PSPCA adoption process, click here. The PSPCA says adoptions at their shelters, and around the country, have been very slow and they are seeing a rise in owner surrender requests. If you cannot attend...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
billypenn.com

This Indiana restaurant is entirely dedicated to Philly food, with hoagies leading the way

Born and raised in Pottstown, Kristina Mazza has spent the last 7 years teaching Indianapolis the word “hoagie.”. The Penn State alum relocated to Indiana 15 years ago, following in the footsteps of her parents, who made the same move. After several years managing an Indianapolis restaurant group, Mazza decided to start her own venture. Enter Hoagies & Hops, which aims to offer Hoosiers an authentic taste of Pennsylvania and the Philly region.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Shake Shack Is Coming to Springfield PA

The popular burger chain Shake Shack is expanding, and it's coming to a shopping center near you. Shake Shack has over 200 locations in 10 countries, including 20 in the U.S., and has plans to double its base by 2020. The new Shake Shack store will be located at 950 Baltimore Pike, Suite N-01 Springfield, PA 19064.
SPRINGFIELD, PA
6abc Action News

Check out these hidden spots in Philadelphia (Part 2)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The secret's out on these top-secret Philadelphia spots! Well, now it is - thanks to us. 1 Tippling Place is a quirky neighborhood bar near the busy corner of 20th and Chestnut in Center City. If you're wondering 'how on Earth you missed it'...you're not alone! (I've walked by it several times myself because the sign is really easy to miss, but that's kind of the point!) The walls are covered with decor like zebra heads, and cozy furniture with crazy patterns to sip the night away on.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
iHeartRadio

This Is Pennsylvania's Best Dive Bar

If you're tired of going to the same busy and overpriced bars near you, might we suggest visiting your local dive bar? While the term "dive bar" was once considered a derogatory term for disreputable places that were often in basements where one had to "dive below" to enter, the term is now a badge of honor. Dive bars are diverse and unique spots where you can get a taste of the local subculture — and a drink for $3.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PhillyBite

Modern American Cuisine at The Gatehouse in The Navy Yard

Have you ever been to the Gatehouse Restaurant in Philadelphia? If not, now is the time to check out this restaurant. Whether you're a foodie or simply visiting the city for the first time, this Philadelphia eatery is sure to please. Its Modern American Cuisine is the perfect combination of fresh ingredients and creative presentations. Its outdoor terrace overlooking the Philadelphia Navy Yard is an idyllic setting for a romantic evening.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
94.5 PST

An Atlantic City Restaurant Is Offering Free Pizza For Life If You Solve This Mystery

There may be a way to score yourself a good chunk of cash, some free pizza, and even a cold beer if you do some detective work for this Atlantic City, NJ restaurant. The very iconic restaurant Tony’s Baltimore Grill in Atlantic City, NJ had a few things from their outdoor dining setup stolen and is looking for their loyal customers to help solve the mystery with them.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
CBS Philly

Shark Week Blimp To Fly Over Philadelphia, New Jersey Beaches This Month

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Flying sharks? That’s right – you may want to keep your eye on the sky this month as two “shark” blimps will be roaming the East and West coasts. It’s all part of Discovery’s Shark Week. The blimps will be flying from July 1-30. You can expect to see the blimps flying over Philadelphia, New Jersey Beaches, and Delaware. Discovery says the blimps measure 128 feet long and 44 feet high, can travel up to speeds more than 50 miles per hour and traverse about 250 miles daily. Shark Week Blimp Landing!! East Coast Best Coast!! #EastShark #SharkWeek #DiscoveryChannel pic.twitter.com/nzV2zCsFrz —...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia International Airport Continuing Bathroom Renovation Thanks To Funding From Infrastructure Law

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Your tax dollars are hard at work at Philadelphia International Airport. The travel hub is in the middle of a major renovation project. The funds are coming from the bipartisan infrastructure bill. It’s out with the old and in with the new. All of the bathrooms at Philadelphia International Airport are being renovated. “I’ve always said when you come to the airport you have tons of choices when you’re flying, except two things: TSA security and restrooms,” Philadelphia International Airport interim CEO Keith Brune said. The airport received $24 million from the bipartisan infrastructure law to continue its bathroom renovation...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS3 SummerFest: Get To Know Owner Of Sticky Situations And Where His Love For Honey Began

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — This week CBS3 SummerFest stops at Bucks County’s Peddler’s Village. It’s been visited by generations of families for 60 years and there is something for everyone at Peddler’s Village, including one shop that’s buzzing with something truly sweet. “Now you have instant key lime pie,” Stephen Clemente said. “We’ve got 54 different honey varietals, all raw, all made with bees who start their lives here in Bucks County.” Inside Sticky Situations, owner Stephen Clemente is obsessed with all things honey. “We have honey butter, honey mustard, raw unfiltered honey, we also tap our own trees, we make maple...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Completely Out Of Space For Dogs, ACCT Philly Issues Urgent Plea For Help

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia’s Animal Care and Control Team — or ACCT — has issued a plea for help. The agency says they are completely out of space for dogs. ACCT says the situation calls for immediate attention. They need many more people to consider adopting a pet, specifically dogs. All of the kennels and cages are full at their facility in Feltonville. But shelters everywhere are seeing a surge. ACCT Co-Executive Director Sarah Barnett says various things are contributing to the problem. A “surge in strays” is one, which is common around July 4 as many dogs go missing. But the economy is also playing a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Black art returns to Philly’s historic Pyramid Club

This weekend, about a dozen Black artists will gather for a pop-up market at the historic Pyramid Club townhouse on Girard Avenue in North Philadelphia, once the city’s premiere Black social club in the 1940s and 50s. The nomadic pop-up, called Vicarious Love, was originally supposed to be a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
