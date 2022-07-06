Philadelphia Seeking Someone To Open Restaurant At Former LOVE Park Welcome Center
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The search is on for someone willing to open a restaurant on a prime piece of real estate in Center City.
Here’s the spot that’s available: the former LOVE Park Welcome Center.
Another company planned to open a restaurant in the recently renovated building that’s known for its flying saucer shape, but they decided to pull out of the project.
Philadelphia will start accepting proposals for the space in the fall.
