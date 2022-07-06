ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, PA

Farm at Montgomery County hospital helps feed patients facing food insecurity

By Beccah Hendrickson
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 3 days ago

WYNNEWOOD, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Montgomery County hospital is helping change the lives of its patients beyond their stay by helping them change their diets.

Behind Main Line Health Lankenau Medical Center in Wynnewood is the Deaver Wellness Farm. For farmer Breah Banks, the reward for keeping up the garden is knowing the impact it is having on the community.

"When they notice something new that they haven't seen before like 'oh that's how celery grows? This what squash looks like?' I love those kind of questions and seeing people make connections that way to their food," said Banks.

Main Line Health Lankenau Medical Center is one of the few hospitals in the entire country with its own farm, which sits on fenced-in plot of land behind the emergency room. It used to be a parking lot until April 2016 when the first plant went in the ground.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H03hs_0gWyP79M00

"Since then, we have raised I believe close to 58,000 pounds of food," said Maureen Krouse, who manages community health and outreach for the hospital.

She says the health system saw a few benefits to having its own garden. One, it could be an educational tool. The hospital offers farm-based educational opportunity to school aged children.

"Beans offer nitrogen and feed the soil for the corn," said Banks, explaining which plants go where.

Two, the food could help patients.

"We are saving lives," said Krouse. "Food is medicine. Food impacts every chronic disease that there is. Food impacts your health and just your well-being."

A lot of the food ends up going directly to patient's homes. Every week the staff packs 40 bags of fresh vegetables that are hand-delivered to patients who are experiencing food insecurity.

"To see the faces of the patients who come out with a bag of food and their first question is: 'It's for me? I can bring it home, and there's no cost involved?' Right there, you just know how much of an impact you had," said Krouse.

Comments / 0

Related
VISTA.Today

Tears, Hugs, and Smiles: Chester County Hospital Employees Receive Carnations, Thank-You Notes

Volunteers recently distributed hundreds of carnations and thank-you notes to Chester County Hospital employees. The “Carnation Day” event was an effort of the Care Team, part of Chester County’s Suicide Prevention Task Force (CCSPTF). It is an outreach project created with the simple idea that even brief interventions and acts of kindness can be effective tools for suicide prevention.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Norristown Times Herald

1,000 ‘essential’ Montgomery County employees to receive ‘premium pay’ for pandemic

NORRISTOWN — Around 1,000 essential workers employed by Montgomery County will soon receive an increase in pay amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to a Montgomery County spokesperson. Members of the Montgomery County Salary Board unanimously approved the designation of “premium pay” on Thursday for employees “required to work...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wynnewood, PA
Wynnewood, PA
Health
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Montgomery County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
102.5 WDVE

This Is Pennsylvania's Best Hospital

Knowing the name and location of the highest-rated hospital in the entire state is valuable information to obtain. Information leading to the discovery of the best hospital in each state was compiled using data centered around affordability, patient income, care value, and equity. Each hospital received a state and national rank, and only one Pennsylvania hospital scored the highest.
aroundambler.com

Ambler medic released from hospital after suspected fentanyl exposure

On July 8th at approximately 3:30 a.m., the Montgomery County Hazardous Materials Response Team was dispatched to an incident in Springfield Township after four Springfield Township Police Department officers and a paramedic from the Community Ambulance Association, Ambler were transported to the hospital. It was suspected that the four first responders had been exposed to fentanyl.
AMBLER, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Food Security#Community Health#Vegetables#The Deaver Wellness Farm
CBS Philly

All Adoption Fees $5 At Philadelphia PSPCA This Saturday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Local shelters in our region need your help. The Pennsylvania SPCA is holding “The Really Big Adoption Event” on Saturday with hopes of finding homes for many animals. All adoption fees for dogs, cats, bunnies and guinea pigs will be just $5. The event will be held at the PSPCA Philadelphia Headquarters at 350 Erie Ave. from 12 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. For more information on the PSPCA adoption process, click here. The PSPCA says adoptions at their shelters, and around the country, have been very slow and they are seeing a rise in owner surrender requests. If you cannot attend...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WFMZ-TV Online

UPDATE: Dogs accused of attacking others now in shelter

NORTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. — Three dogs considered to be dangerous by officials in one Lehigh County community have been taken off the streets. The dogs — described as "a pack of 3 dangerous, stray Pitt mixes" by the Laury's Station Volunteer Fire Company in a Facebook post earlier Saturday — are now in the custody of the Lehigh County Humane Society, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Doylestown Hospital Issues Reminder on Health Screening That’s Best Not to Let Fall in Arrears

Doylestown Health, recognizing that colonoscopy carries some fear and discomfort, recommends it anyway. It’s no secret that a colonoscopy isn’t the most pleasant way to pass the time: It’s embarrassing; the prep can be seen as unpleasant; a separate driver is required for the post-procedure commute; it involves sedation; the outcome may be bad news. Doylestown Health, however, confidently asserts that the procedure’s upsides eclipse all objections.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
sanatogapost.com

Responders Spend Hours at River, Fighting Debris Fire

LOWER POTTSGROVE PA – The chore of extinguishing a smoky, smoldering fire (at top) among downed trees and branches (above), which Lower Pottsgrove police said appeared to have been the debris of past storms, kept volunteers from several area fire companies busy for hours Thursday afternoon (July 8, 2022), beginning at about 1:55 p.m.
LOWER POTTSGROVE TOWNSHIP, PA
Mercury

Several Chester County school districts to close this year for Diwali Day

Twenty-one public school districts in Pennsylvania, including several in Chester County, will be closing schools for students on Oct. 24 to commemorate Diwali Day. Hindus are urging all public school districts and private-charter-independent-parochial schools in Pennsylvania to close on their most popular festival Diwali. Diwali falls on Oct. 24 this...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Police Investigating 7-Eleven Robbery in Norristown

NORRISTOWN, PA — The Norristown Police Department is investigating a robbery that occurred at the 7-Eleven located on East Johnson Highway in Norristown, Montgomery County. Authorities state that on July 2, 2022, a suspect forced entry into a store and stole the entire cash register. The suspect is described as a Black male or female wearing “Waimea” brand painted graffiti jeans and red and white Nike Air Jordan 6 sneakers. This individual then fled the scene in a 2019-2022 Infiniti QX50.
NORRISTOWN, PA
sanatogapost.com

Learn About Local Pennsylvania Dutch Farming Practices

PENNSBURG PA – A discussion of daily life and farming practices of German immigrants and their descendants in southeastern Pennsylvania, led by scholar Alan Keyser, is scheduled for July 13 (Wednesday) at noon in the Schwenkfelder Library and Heritage Center, 105 Seminary St., as part of its Brown Bag Lunch series.
PENNSBURG, PA
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
101K+
Followers
14K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy