Attorney for Jayland Walker's family clarifies statement made regarding gun found in car

By Drew Scofield
 3 days ago
AKRON, Ohio — The attorney representing Jayland Walker's family issued a statement Wednesday clarifying a previous comment about the gun found in Walker's car made during a news conference that followed the release of body camera footage showing Walker shot by Akron police.

On Sunday, attorney Bobby DiCello told reporters that the gun found in Walker's car, from BCI's point of view, was found in the back seat and referenced a picture police showed moments earlier of a gun in the front seat.

The clarification News 5 received indicates Walker's lawyers don't want prior statements to be used to infer or suggest the initial medical examiner's report conflicts with the Ohio BCI investigation or prior statements of the police chief or city.

You can read the full statement below:

"Currently, the Walker family and its legal team have no reason to believe that the Medical Examiner’s report is inaccurate with respect to that statement. Effective immediately, no prior statements to the media made by the Walker legal team with respect to the location of the gun should be used to infer or suggest that the initial report of the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office conflicts with the ongoing BCI investigation, or prior statements of the Chief of Police or the City of Akron. The final report of the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office will speak for itself.  

The family of Jayland Walker, through its legal team, would like to extend its appreciation to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office, Department of the Executive, for its willingness to communicate with the Walker legal team today to jointly address the precise language of its report and any related previous statements. "

