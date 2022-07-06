The Games of Texas are on the way

Get ready to cheer on some of the state's best athletes, as the Games of Texas is on the way.

City officials, along with the Texas Amateur Athletic Federation, announced Wednesday morning that Corpus Christi will be hosting the largest sporting event in Texas.

Around 10,000 athletes from 17 regions across the state will battle it out in the sport of their choice July 21-24, and those who win will then go on to the national championships.

"The thing I always tell people is 'You never know what future Olympian you may be watching, because TAAF has had several Olympians,' " explained Texas Amateur Athletic Federation Executive Director Mark Lord.

Corpus Christi was selected to initially host the Games of Texas in the summers of 2020 and 2021. The games took place in 2021, and the 2020 games are being played out this year.

For more information on tickets, game schedules, and to volunteer please click the link or contact the Parks & Recreation Department by calling 361-826-3460.