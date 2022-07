ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A 22-year-old cold case involving convicted killer Robert Jason Owens is back in the headlines. Owens is scheduled to appear in court at the Buncombe County Courthouse on Monday, July 11, more than 22 years following the disappearance of Zebb Quinn. Quinn, a friend of Owens’, was 18 at the time. He was last seen Jan. 2, 2000. Owens is believed to be one of the last people to see him. Surveillance footage captured the two entering a convenience store that night.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO