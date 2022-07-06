ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

Deputies search for boy in Greenville Co. river

By Bethany Fowler, Asia Wilson
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hhEVi_0gWyMPFE00

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are searching for a boy who was last seen in a river Wednesday afternoon in Greenville County.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call around 3:30 p.m. that a 12-year-old boy fell into the Saluda River.

Deputies said that the boy was playing with several young kids down by the river when it happened.

“They were playing down by the river. They live very close by. I don’t have all of their ages, but they were very young for sure. We have spoken to the parents, some other adults that live around that area,” said Greenvilel County Sheriff Hobart Lewis. “They had walked down to the river. It’s a couple hundred yards away and it’s very common for kids to be down and for people to be down there,” Lewis said. “So, it’s a pretty common place for people to go down there and swim and get in the water. It wasn’t uncommon for them to be down.”

There have been personnel from both the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office and the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office searching for the boy.

“They searched the banks. Canines are here. They completed those searches along and down the river. We also have folks here from Anderson County Emergency Management. I mean just a ton of resources out here, doing everything we can do to try to locate this young man, but we have not been able to do that successfully yet. So, we’re still working,” Lewis said.

Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis said the team faced a few hurdles during the search including a severe storm and the loss of daylight.

“The most challenging part is the fact that we hadn’t been able to find him and the more time that goes by, certainly the more grim it looks, and it’s very heartbreaking to see any child go through this,” Lewis said.

He added that they did not receive a lot of information from the children because the fall surprised them.

“Well, one really big challenge to be honest, is the fact that these were very small kids. They were down there playing, and this happened. It surprised them, they go back find an adult and get somebody to call the police. So, you don’t get a lot of information from those kids, when they left the scene on what they saw or what was happening the young man,” Lewis said.

“Then you have the challenge of the rain came, some pretty severe weather and the deputies and fire department personnel worked through that, but that certainly delayed their efforts, I think and really moving down the river at a faster pace,” Lewis said.

Due to inclement weather throughout the night, the dive team was pulled from the river, but deputies will continue to work throughout the night.

“We’re certainly staying here as the night goes on. We’re not going to leave this young man unfound,” Lewis said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
WSPA 7News

Shooting injures 1 at Anderson mall

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was injured in a shooting Saturday morning at Anderson Mall. The Anderson Police Department said they responded to the shooting around 11:30 a.m. They believe the incident was isolated between people who know each other. A witness told 7News they heard a...
ANDERSON, SC
WSPA 7News

1 dead in Laurens Co. crash

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a single-vehicle crash in Ware Shoals. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at the intersection of Powerhouse Road near Cemetery Road at 7:47 p.m. Troopers said a 2004 Chevrolet van was traveling east when it went off the right side of the […]
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
WRIC - ABC 8News

South Carolina deputy fired following DUI arrest

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An Anderson County Deputy Sheriff was terminated Friday morning following an arrest for DUI. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said the deputy, identified as Austin Taylor, was not in an on-duty status when the incident took place. South Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed that...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville County, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Greenville County, SC
FOX Carolina

SCHP: 1 dead after hitting guardrail in Laurens County

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One person is dead after crashing into a guardrail in Laurens County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Highway Patrol says the crash happened at around 7:45 p.m. at the on Powerhouse Road near Cemetery Road. Troopers say the driver of a van was...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Anderson County deputy fired after arrest

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Anderson County Sheriff’s Office deputy was fired on Friday morning after he was arrested by the South Carolina Highway Patrol. According to Highway Patrol, Deputy Austin Taylor was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and having an open container of alcohol.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenville Co#Greenvilel County Sheriff
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for runaway teen in Rutherford Co.

BOSTIC, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Rutherford County deputies are searching for a runaway teen who might by in the Gastonia area. According to deputies, 17-year-old Joshua Padgett went missing from his foster home sometime after 9:15 a.m. Deputies say his foster mother reported that she last saw him in his...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
WSPA 7News

Shooting victims dropped off at NC hospital, police say

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Rutherfordton Police Department is investigating after responding to the parking lot of an area hospital. According to officers, they responded to Rutherford Regional Hospital Friday night after two shooting victims were dropped off in the parking lot. The police department said the shooting happened...
RUTHERFORDTON, NC
WYFF4.com

1 person flown to hospital after shooting at Anderson Mall, police say

ANDERSON, S.C. — One person was shot in the head at the Anderson Mall in Anderson, South Carolina, according to Anderson Police Chief Jim Stewart. Stewart said the shooting happened shortly after 11:30 a.m. According to Stewart, the shooting appears to be an isolated incident between people who knew...
ANDERSON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCBD Count on 2

Seneca woman found strangled in her home

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Seneca woman was found strangled in her home Monday afternoon. The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said Nancy Popham, 67, was found dead in her home on Country Kin Road around 4 p.m. by a family member. The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said...
SENECA, SC
106.3 WORD

Body found in Saluda River during search for missing boy

A body has been found during a search for a missing boy. The search resumed this morning for the 3rd consecutive day after a 12 year old boy fell into the Saluda River Wednesday and never resurfaced. The family has contacted local media and identified the boy as Ayden Chastain....
SALUDA, SC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy