Man writes song to help devastated community heal

Celebrating the Fourth of July holiday was a bittersweet moment for Floyd County, Ky., resident Dewey Moore who headlined the entertainment for the Town of Delbarton during its Independence Day celebration. Moore lives just minutes from where a deadly hostage situation claimed the lives of three police officers, one police dog and resulted in the injuries of several others. Before his concert, he asked those in attendance for a moment of silence to remember the first responders who were killed or injured during that situation. In addition to the concert, Delbarton residents were treated to DJ music, pork barbeque prepared for by the three Mingo County Magistrates, pizza, a flag cake and fireworks.

DELBARTON, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO