Euro 2022: A night like no other for women's football in England
BBC
3 days ago
Lately, Old Trafford has failed to live up to its nickname for the Premier League club whose home it is. But England are dreaming big this summer - and the Theatre of Dreams was the ideal setting for the launch of Euro 2022 on a night that will be remembered for...
Manchester United are closing in on a deal to sign a free agent from Serie A, according to a report. The Red Devils have been on the hunt for players in most positions this summer, and have already agreed a deal for another free agent in Christian Eriksen, if rumours are to be believed.
With Aston Villa being linked to Chelsea's Conor Gallagher, one pundit thinks the England international would be a great signing for Steven Gerrard's side. After a very successful loan with Crystal Palace last season, it has prompted many Premier League clubs to approach Chelsea in a bid to sign the 22-year-old.
Manchester City are keen to grow the global brand using Chelsea as a blueprint for success according to a finance expert. Keiran Maguire is well known for his knowledge of the financial side of the game, publishing The Price of Football and having a podcast with Kevin Day that discuss different situations in the men's and women's game.
Ian Poulter endured a day to forget on Thursday at the Scottish Open - in a week when he won his legal battle to participate in the event following the ban handed to him for signing up to the rebel LIV Golf tour. Englishman Poulter, 46, had a horror first...
One pundit has said that Todd Boehly has left himself open to criticism after a poor transfer window with Chelsea. It's safe to say this transfer window for Chelsea has been extremely underwhelming so far. It also is safe to say that it's not a surprise considering Marina Granovskaia left...
Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from his Wimbledon semi-final against Nick Kyrgios with an abdominal injury. The 36-year-old Spanish second seed received treatment during his quarter-final against Taylor Fritz on...
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. Brighton & Hove Albion owner Tony Bloom has told BBC Radio Sussex that there have been no bids for left-back Marc Cucurella. The 23-year-old Seagulls defender has been linked to a possible move to Premier League champions Manchester City.
Brighton are yet to receive a bid for left-back Marc Cucurella, but owner Andy Bloom has said they will not stand in his way if a bid does come through from Manchester City, The full-back has reportedly agreed to join the blue's, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that City are waiting to off-load one more player before making their approach.
Several men have been been found guilty of a violent raid at the home of former footballer Ashley Cole and a £3.5m tiara heist. BBC News examines the extraordinary way the case unfolded. It's like something from classic crime fiction. A multi-million pound diamond-encrusted tiara, made for an imperial...
Nathan Ake is on the verge of joining Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea having agreed personal terms with the club and there has been several targets linked to replace the Holland international. Pep Guardiola may be comfortable going into the new season with just three senior centre-backs in Ruben Dias, Aymeric...
Lisandro Martinez is now said to be growing frustrated with his current club, Ajax over the handling of his move to Manchester United, the Argentine is even ready to force his way out of the club claims a new report on Saturday.
Former Liverpool winger Steve McManaman believes Reds target Jude Bellingham will not cost too much when it comes to bidding for the 19-year-old English midfielder. Bellingham who currently plays for Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund has been persistently linked with a move away from Germany this summer with Liverpool favourites to land the rising star.
Manchester City are reported to appreciate the quality of RB Leipzig centre-back Josko Gvardiol, but the Blue's are yet to make a move for the defender. He is part of a list of players City have identified to replace Nathan Ake. Pau Torres is another player on this list, but...
SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) — Formula One says it will discuss the “unacceptable” behavior of some abusive fans at the Austrian Grand Prix with the race promoter. F1 said prior to Sunday’s race that it has received reports from other fans who said they were reportedly subjected to slurs and abusive comments. “We have been made aware of reports that some fans have been subject to completely unacceptable comments by others at the Austrian Grand Prix,” F1 said in a statement. “We take these matters very seriously, have raised them with the promoter and event security, and will be speaking to those who reported the incidents.” The Red Bull Ring in Spielberg has been sold out with 300,000 fans attending over three days.
England have promised a gladiatorial contest in Saturday’s second Test against Australia after admitting they underestimated the Wallabies’ forward strength last week, with Ellis Genge’s head-to-head showdown with Taniela Tupou set to take centre stage. The 21-stone Tupou – nicknamed the Tongan Thor – has been recalled...
Respected journalist DaveOCKOP has said on Twitter, "I still think Liverpool will add a midfielder", raising questions about whether there will be more arrivals at the club this transfer window. The Reds have already added Darwin Nunez, Calvin Ramsay and Fabio Carvalho to the squad, although there have been numerous...
Ahead of the 2022/23 season, adidas Football and Manchester United have revealed the club’s retro-inspired home shirt. The focal point of the shirt is the return of the collar, a recurring motif throughout the club’s history that is used for the first time since adidas and Manchester United relaunched their partnership in 2015.
