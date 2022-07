NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Cops are searching for a duo who assaulted an elderly man and then stole his car early Thursday evening in the driveway of a Brooklyn home. The incident occurred just after 5 p.m. around East 88th Street and Seaview Avenue in Canarsie. The 71-year-old man had just parked his vehicle, a 2021 GMC Terrain SUV, in the driveway when a person came running at him and tried to take the car key from his hand, police said.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO