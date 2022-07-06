ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Reaction to Gov. Mills’ executive order

By Dillon Holloway
foxbangor.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTATEWIDE — Gov. Janet Mills signed an executive order on Tuesday to protect abortion rights in the state of Maine. Mills had previously stated her intention to protect access to abortion when Roe v. Wade was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court. House Speaker Ryan Fecteau released a...

Comments / 16

sharkey
3d ago

Just because the neglect of being responsible as an adult has failed, the next failed option is to take a life. Because as a society we accept wrong actions as a right. You will reap what you sow. The authorities that steer these choices will suffer greatly.

J Wales
2d ago

….trying to protect the murder of innocents……Mills is a typical Biden Democrat…….d to get re-elected…..vote LePage and Republicans for freedom and prosperity………

Eli
2d ago

Import illegals, promote depopulation via abortion and waste federal stimulus on woke agendas. Janet Mills policies in a nutshell.

