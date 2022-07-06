ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘How We Did it in the Nineties’: Original Crew Return, Ben Affleck Makes Cameo in ‘Clerks III’ Trailer

By Tomás Mier
 3 days ago
“That’s how we did it in the Nineties, son!” says Jay (Jason Mewes) in the official trailer for Clerks III, which dropped Wednesday. It’s all about the nostalgia in the new iteration of Clerks.

Lionsgate released the official trailer of the Kevin Smith film out mid-September that will see the return of Quick Stop workers Randal (Jeff Anderson) and Dante (Brian O’Halloran) after Randal has a heart attack — much like director Smith did in real life back in 2018 — and becomes inspired to make a film about his life.

“I’m living on borrowed time. No more watching movies. I’m going to make a movie!” Randal says from a hospital bed as Lit’s “My Own Worst Enemy” plays in the background. (That’s the Nineties for ya!)

The trailer features several guest stars including Fred Armisen, Ben Affleck, and others auditioning for roles in the Quick Stop convenience store-inspired film. Michelle Buteau makes an appearance in the film, and Rosario Dawson reprises her Clerks II character as well.

The third film is loosely inspired by Smith’s own life and some of his own experience after his heart attack health scare several years ago. “Everything in this script is something either me or someone I know said,” Smith told USA Today.

The new film has been years in the making. Kevin Smith revealed to Hollywood Babble-On in 2014 that a third sequel would make its way to screens.

“A year and change ago I was desperately trying to get Clerks III made for the 20th anniversary and that desperation — I must have reeked of it because I couldn’t fucking find money and shit,” Smith said, according to The Wrap. “But it was Tusk, people going, ‘Holy fuck, what else do you have?’ And I was like Clerks III and they’re like ‘done.’ So, everybody that’s like, ‘He failed, he failed,’ I’m like ‘Thank you, I failed into doing Clerks III.”

Rolling Stone ranked the original 1994 film as the 99th best Nineties film, writing “Smith’s D.I.Y. debut captures a certain post-Slacker cultural moment and traps it in amber.”

