Gas Station Slashes Prices to Below $1 Per Gallon

The housing market may finally be starting to cool, but homes are still selling faster than they did at this time last year. Homes were on the market for a median of 31 days in May, according to data from Realtor.com. That’s four days faster compared to the same period in 2021, though it's significantly slower than the 21 days homes spent on the market at the beginning of the year.

REAL ESTATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO