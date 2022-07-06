ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forest, VA

Gas Station Slashes Prices to Below $1 Per Gallon

By Adam Staten
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Express Lane 76 gas station in Forest, Virginia, offered a surprisingly low price for two hours on Wednesday...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 326

RhondaSue
3d ago

How about showing a graph with actual gas prices for the same time period? Oh, then people would see who was President. Like $1.89 gallon gas before Bydan.

Reply(72)
82
Mark Hanor
3d ago

the gas prices will drop and he's adding more money on food stamps ,all because they want more Democrat elected officials in the November election.

Reply(21)
77
Juan Crain
2d ago

With groceries prices and gas prices it’s just hard for anyone. All I can say is Hope EVERYONE THAT VOTED FOR BIDEN ARE HAPPY. BIDEN CAN’T RIDE A BICYCLE SO HE CAN’T RUN OUR COUNTRY!!

Reply(22)
58
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Newsweek

Gas Prices Are Falling Fastest in These 10 States

Americans who have been paying record gas prices to fill up their cars may see a much longed-for reprieve in some parts of the country. The last three months have seen a spike in fuel prices, hitting a national record high of $5.02 per gallon on June 14, posing a political problem for President Joe Biden's administration.
TRAFFIC
money.com

Why Gas Prices Could Soon Plunge

Planning a summer road trip? Soon, it might get a little cheaper. Drivers are finally experiencing some relief at the pump thanks to falling gas prices, and even more price cuts could be on the way. On average, a gallon of regular gas now costs $4.78, according to auto club...
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Forest, VA
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Indiana State
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
State
Mississippi State
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Traffic
Joel Eisenberg

List of Walmart Location Closings in 2022

U.S. closures continue to increase during the current calendar year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Corporate.Walmart.com, Yahoo.com, Walmart.com, and QuerySprout.com.
GOBankingRates

Gas Prices the Year You Were Born

The national average price for a gallon of gasoline is a little more than $4.95, according to AAA. The pump pain is more or less acute depending on your region, but overall, everywhere in the U.S. has...
TRAFFIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Koch
Person
Joe Biden
Fortune

Employee who accidentally lowered gas to 69 cents per gallon tries to pay his station back. The station refuses

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. A little under two weeks ago, the manager of a Shell station in Rancho Cordova, Calif., made an error when resetting the station’s gas prices, entering 69 cents rather than $6.99. News of the price quickly went viral, and the station saw losses in the neighborhood of $20,000 before the price was corrected.
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
Dayana Sabatin

Gas Prices Rise To $10 Per Gallon In California

Gas prices in California have been rapidly approaching double digits. Currently in California, you'll see prices around $9.50 per gallon at numerous Chevron stations, especially in the rural areas of Mendocino. The owner of Chevron told Fox News about the challenges of selling gas in rural parts of California, in which he claims transportation and pipeline access has made his gasoline astronomical.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Gas Station#Automobile#Price Drop#One Gas#The Express Lane#Americans#Lynchburg Daily Bread
Daily Mail

Biden threatens oil companies with 'emergency powers' if they don't increase supply: Slams their 'historically high profit margins' while families see gas prices hit record highs above $5 per gallon

Joe Biden is calling on seven of the top oil companies to do something to help quell surging gas prices after accusing them of intentionally exacerbating the strain on Americans' pocketbooks after the average price per gallon surpassed $5.00. The president is sending letters Wednesday to Marathon Petroleum Corp., Valero...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Dangerous State for COVID Right Now

COVID-19 daily cases across the United States have remained largely flat in the past four weeks, though they increased almost 6% in the past 14 days, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. Nationwide, about 106,000 cases a day have been reported over the past seven days – about 224 per 100,000 people. […]
HAWAII STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Gas Price
CNET

Stimulus Checks: Find Out if Your State Is Issuing a Tax Rebate

With inflation showing no sign of slowing down and with growing concern about a possible recession, more than a dozen states are helping residents with tax refunds. Up to 23 million Californians, for example, can expect a one-time inflation relief check starting in October. The "middle-class tax refund," as Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom called it, will put up to $1,050 in the hands of eligible families.
INCOME TAX
Money

10 Cities Where Homes Are Selling in 15 Days or Less

The housing market may finally be starting to cool, but homes are still selling faster than they did at this time last year. Homes were on the market for a median of 31 days in May, according to data from Realtor.com. That’s four days faster compared to the same period in 2021, though it's significantly slower than the 21 days homes spent on the market at the beginning of the year.
REAL ESTATE
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
100K+
Post
894M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy