Montgomery County, TX

The Woodlands man charged after being accused of online solicitation of sex from 7-year-old

Click2Houston.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHE WOODLANDS, Texas – A Montgomery County man was arrested and charged Wednesday after being accused of soliciting a young child for sex online, according to the Montgomery County Pct. 3 Constable’s Office. Lucas...

www.click2houston.com

Click2Houston.com

Toddler drowns in NW Harris County swimming pool, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY – A 3-year-old boy is dead after being found unresponsive in a swimming pool in northwest Harris County Saturday, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. Authorities responded to call for service in the 10200 block of Cascade Hills Drive shortly before noon. The toddler was rushed to...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Mother of abandoned baby found at SW Houston apartments arrested for DWI charge, authorities say

HOUSTON – The mother of a baby boy who was found alone and wearing nothing but a diaper at a southwest Houston apartment complex Tuesday has been found, authorities said. Dana McGowan, 33, was located near the 10300 block of S. Wilcrest Friday and taken into custody for two felony warrants: DWI with a passenger under 15 and parole/probation violation, officers with the Houston Police Department said.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Suspect arrested, charged in fatal shooting of man near NRG Stadium

Charges have been filed against a suspect arrested in the fatal shooting of a man at an apartment complex near NRG Stadium. Joshua Gerard Jackson, 27, is charged with murder in the death of Codie Girouard, 39. On Feb. 19, patrol officers with the Houston Police Department responded to a...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Man beaten with shovel at IHOP in north Houston, police say

HOUSTON – A man is in the hospital after officers with the Houston Police Department said he was attacked with a shovel at an IHOP in north Houston Thursday. Officers initially received reports of a stabbing at an IHOP on Crosstimbers around 3:20 a.m. When officers arrived at the...
HOUSTON, TX
NewsBreak
Click2Houston.com

HFD mourns loss of firefighter who lost his battle with cancer

HOUSTON – The Houston Fire Department is mourning the loss of their own Friday morning. Walter Graves passed away on July 6, after fighting occupational cancer, according to HFD in a release. Graves entered the department in 2003 and served from Fire Station 53 in the Northshore area of...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

‘Worst surge of COVID that we have seen since the beginning of the pandemic’: Doctors send warning as cases continue to rise in Houston area

HOUSTON – With Harris County having a count of more than 1 million COVID cases, and Houston wastewater revealing seven times more of the virus than this time in 2020, local doctors are warning residents to take precautions when it comes to COVID-19. Dr. James McDeavitt, the Executive VP and Dean of Clinical Affairs at Baylor College of Medicine, said while many may not realize this, by the numbers, this latest surge of COVID cases is indicative of how widespread the virus is in the Houston area.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

OFFICIAL RULES: Up to 20 Insiders will appear on Houston Life with Melanie Camp

Whoa, Insiders. This filled up fast and registration is now closed! Look for more fun Insider opportunities with Houston Life down the road. General. By submitting an entry to the Houston Life Game Show Participant sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”), brought to you by KPRC (“Station”), the entrant acknowledges and agrees to all of these official Sweepstakes rules (“Official Rules”). NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. By entering the Sweepstakes, entrants agree to waive any right to claim any ambiguity or error in these Official Rules, or the Sweepstakes itself, and agree to be bound by these Official Rules and by all decisions of the Station, whose decisions are binding and final. Failure to comply with these Official Rules or any Station instructions relating to the Sweepstakes’ specific rules may result in disqualification from the Sweepstakes. Participation constitutes the full and unconditional agreement of entrant to these Official Rules and Station’s decisions, which are final and binding in all matters related to the Sweepstakes.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

‘SMART’N UP’: Organization aims to empower young, Black men

HOUSTON – An organization created to help support young people in the Houston community held a summit filled with workshops and motivational events to pour back into the youth. Community activist Deric Muhammad says the events at the ‘SMART’N UP’ summit were tailored to inspire Black men and boys...
HOUSTON, TX

