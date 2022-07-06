ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Man fatally shoots cousin over a shower in Parkway Village, police say

By Stuart Rucker
 3 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead following an altercation over a shower in the Parkway Village neighborhood.

The incident occured on June 10 when a man contacted Memphis Police after his roommate, Alexander Gibbs, had been shot in the upstairs bedroom at an apartment on the 4800 block of Chesterwood Court.

The man said that Gibbs had gotten into an argument with Tyquavious Earvin, his cousin, about going into Earvin’s room to use the shower. Police said the two proceeded to argue outside. Then, Gibbs went back inside followed by Earvin.

One dead, one detained after southeast Memphis shooting

The man told police he heard Earvin yelling from upstairs, followed by “Yeah, yeah” and a gunshot. Police said Earvin ran downstairs and started pacing outside before running away.

The man went back inside the home and found Gibbs suffering from a gunshot wound. Gibbs was taken to the local fire station and then rushed to Regional One Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Tyquavious Earvin has been charged with second-degree murder and employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

Earvin’s bond in this case and next court appearance have not been posted yet.

WREG will update as more information becomes available.

Lester IslandLife Knight
1d ago

WoW U Gone get Life For Killing a Man just cuz he wanted to take a Shower in yo Room America's Dummest Criminal Unbelievable

