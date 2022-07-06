Vote: Who should be SBLive's 2021-22 Texas Small School Female Athlete of the Year?

From record-setting performances on the court to dominance on the diamond and football field, the past year in the Texas high school sports scene was defined by incredible individual achievements, as well as several of the country’s top teams.

Now it’s time to review the best athletes and teams across the state and reflect upon the 2021-22 Texas high school sports year.

SBLive Texas will recognize the top performers from the 2021-22 school year with five end-of-year awards:

SBLive Texas Large School Male Athlete of the Year

SBLive Texas Large School Female Athlete of the Year

SBLive Texas Small School Male Athlete of the Year

SBLive Texas Small School Female Athlete of the Year

SBLive Texas High School Team of the Year

Finalists for the 2021-22 SBLive Texas Large School Male and Female Athlete of the Year awards have been selected from Class 5A and 6A UIL schools.

Small School Male and Female Athlete of the Year award finalists have been selected from a pool of TAPPS, SPC and Class 1A-4A UIL schools.

We also want to hear from you: who should be selected as SBLive’s Texas Small School Female Athlete of the Year based on their performance during the past school year in the fall, winter and spring sports seasons?

Read through our finalists and cast your vote below. Voting will conclude on Tuesday, July 12 at 11:59 p.m.

TEXAS SMALL SCHOOL FEMALE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR FINALISTS

Players listed in alphabetical order.

Laylonna Applin, Junior, Stamford

Laylonna Applin, Stamford Photo by Tommy Hays

Basketball = 22.2 points, 5.4 steals, 4.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists per game in 39 GP

Softball = .608 AVG, 33 RBI, Seven HRs in 30 GP

Led Stamford to UIL state championship game berth in Class 2a basketball playoffs (36-3 overall record)

Led Stamford to state semifinals berth in Class 2A softball playoffs (25-5 overall record)

Mihyia Davis, Senior, Lovelady

Mihyia Davis, Lovelady (No. 42)

Louisiana Lafayette softball signee

Volleyball = 190 digs, 176 kills, 157 assists, 30 aces, 12 blocks in 38 GP

Basketball = 15.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.7 steals, 2.9 assists per game, 47% FG in 38 GP

Softball = .659 AVG in 42 GP

Led Lovelady to area round berth in Class 2A volleyball playoffs (27-11)

Led Lovelady to regional quarterfinals berth in Class 2A basketball playoffs (33-5 overall record)

Led Lovelady to UIL state championship game berth in Class 2A softball playoffs (35-5-2 overall record)

Abby Howell, Sophomore, Bushland

Softball = .519 AVG, 68 RBI, 13 HRs in 42 GP

Led Bushland to UIL state championship in Class 3A volleyball playoffs (34-5 overall record)

Led Bushland to Region I championship berth in Class 3A softball playoffs (31-11 overall record)

Brooklyn Jaeger, Junior, Fayetteville

Texas A&M Corpus Christi volleyball commit

Volleyball = 1,053 kills, 480 digs, 98 aces, 47 blocks, 38 assists in 48 GP

Basketball = 24.4 points, 9.7 rebounds, 6.6 steals, 6.4 assists per game, 45% FG in 36 GP

Led Fayetteville to UIL state championship in Class 2A volleyball playoffs (46-2 overall record)

Led Fayetteville to Region IV championship berth in Class 2A basketball playoffs (28-8 overall record)

Tristin Keller, Senior, Mason

Abilene Christian basketball signee

Football = Started at WR and CB; First Team All-District pick at WR

Basketball = 10.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.6 steals, 2.7 assists per game in 27 GP

Softball = .613 AVG, 44 RBI, Six HRs in 17 GP

Golf = Shot 191 (93-98) at UIL Class 2A State Golf Championships to lead Mason to team state title

Track = Won bronze at UIL Class 2A State Track & Field Championships with PR jump of 11 feet, 3 inches

Led Mason to bi-district round berth in Class 2A Division I football playoffs (9-2 overall record)

Led Mason to regional semifinals berth in Class 2A basketball playoffs (17-10 overall record)

Led Mason to area round berth in Class 2A softball playoffs (12-5 overall record)

Graycee Mosley, Senior, Troy

East Texas Baptist Univ. volleyball signee

Volleyball = 688 kills, 611 digs, 78 aces, 48 blocks, 32 assists in 39 GP

Basketball = 25.9 points, 15.8 rebounds, 3.9 steals, 3.4 assists per game, 47% FG in 30 GP

Track = Finished 8th in discus (112 feet, 3 inches) at Class 3A UIL State Track & Field Championships

Led Troy to regional semifinals berth in Class 3A volleyball playoffs (33-6 overall record)

Led Troy to area round berth in Class 3A basketball playoffs (21-11 overall record)

