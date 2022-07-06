ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

Teenage girl accused in shootout with Florida deputies appears in court

fox35orlando.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA girl who is accused of firing at Volusia County sheriff's deputies during...

www.fox35orlando.com

WESH

Man accused of fraud arrested, Lake County police say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Lake County police arrested a man accused of committing fraud Wednesday afternoon. Police released details regarding the case. Around 2:01 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to a business, Bailey Industries on Thomas Avenue in Leesburg regarding a theft report. The vice president of administration noticed suspicious...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Florida man gets 20 years for posting bomb-making video

MIAMI - A Florida man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for attempting to support the Islamic State terrorist group by posting a video online for making explosives.Romeo Xavier Langhorne, 32, was sentenced Thursday in Jacksonville federal court, according to court records. He pleaded guilty last year to one count of attempting to provide material support to a terrorist organization.Langhorne has been a follower of the Islamic State group since 2014, according to a criminal complaint. Investigators said Langhorne was living in St. Augustine, Florida, in February 2019 when he began communicating with an undercover FBI employee who was posing...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg woman who was airlifted after fight with police lands in jail

A Leesburg woman who fought police officers on the Fourth of July was arrested on Wednesday after her release from a local hospital. Destiny Kayla Pendleton, 21, told Leesburg police officers that she had been driving her Dodge Charger near the intersection of McCormack Street and Johns Avenue in Leesburg when she saw her car’s trunk engulfed in flames, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
LEESBURG, FL
fox35orlando.com

Missing juvenile in Flagler County found safe

PALM COAST, Fla. - Update: Brandon Gray has been found "in good health and safe," the Flagler County Sheriff's Office said Saturday afternoon in an updated Facebook post. The Flagler County Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate a missing juvenile in Palm Coast. Deputies say Brandon Gray was last seen...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Watch: Volusia County deputies use boat to help rescue missing man

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - When a missing man was found in the woods Friday in Volusia County, deputies and neighbors worked together to help rescue him. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office shared a video from one deputy's body-worn camera, which showed him and others calling the man's name – he reportedly had Alzheimer's disease --and walking through tropical plants and trees (and event a spider web) to find him.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
NewsRadio WFLA

Florida man breaks into home, pulls gun on homeowner, steals puppy

Pensacola, FL - A Florida man's been arrested after he allegedly broke into a home, put a gun to a victim's head, and stole a puppy from a woman. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, 18-year-old Randel Bell was arrested on Monday on charges of burglary with battery, burglary with battery domestic violence, criminal mischief, aggravated assault with a firearm, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony and fleeing and eluding law enforcement at high speed.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
police1.com

Video: Fla. cop drives drunk in patrol car with open beer, police say

EUSTIS, Fla. — An Apopka Police Department officer was arrested on Monday evening for driving under the influence after he was pulled over while swerving in his agency-issued vehicle with an open beer in his cup holder, according to an arrest report. The neighboring Eustis Police Department responded to...
EUSTIS, FL
fox35orlando.com

Deputies locate missing siblings from Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - The missing trio has been located in Flagler County and have since been reunited with their parents. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help on locating three missing siblings. Joshua Diperna,10, Mikayla Maldzhiev,15, and Jeremiah Myke,15 reportedly ran away from their home...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Speeding teen driver arrested after handing cop fake driver’s license

A speeding teen driver was arrested after handing a police officer a fake driver’s license during a traffic stop. Damon Scott Exum, 19, of Ocala, was driving a red truck at about 7 p.m. Wednesday when he was caught on radar traveling at 75 miles per hour in 45 mph zone on U.S. Hwy. 27/441, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
LADY LAKE, FL
leesburg-news.com

Failure to dim headlights leads to felony arrest of Leesburg man

A failure to dim headlights led to a felony arrest of a Leesburg man. Marshall John Harbin, 63, was a passenger in a car that was traveling in the area of U.S. Hwy. 441 and County Road 44 at 1:43 a.m. Thursday morning, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department.
LEESBURG, FL
fox35orlando.com

14-year-old boy drowns at Daytona Beach, officials say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A 14-year-old boy is dead after beach officials said he drowned in the ocean at Daytona Beach on Thursday. Deputy Chief Tamra Mulphurs said on July 7, the boy from Altamonte Springs was swimming with friends near the Hard Rock Hotel around 7:30 p.m. "The three...
WESH

Missing 8-year-old Daytona Beach boy found safe

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Police in Daytona Beach were searching for an 8-year-old boy who went missing Friday morning. Nakiah Raymond went missing from Westside Elementary around 8:30 a.m., police said. He was located safely Friday afternoon.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL

