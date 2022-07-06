McKee signs bill expanding RI’s wind energy capacity

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Dan McKee’s goal of reaching 100% renewable energy by 2033 took a step forward Wednesday as he signed a new law expanding the state’s offshore wind resources.

The law requires Rhode Island Energy to issue a market-competitive procurement of 600 to 1,000 megawatts of newly developed offshore wind energy by Oct. 15.

“Offshore wind is one of our state’s most abundant natural resource,” McKee said. “Adding offshore wind clean energy capacity is essential.”

The plan, according to McKee, will not only help power homes, but also increase the state’s workforce.

“This procurement has the potential to power 340,000 homes each year and will create hundreds of well-paying jobs,” he said.

An additional 600 to 1,000 MW of offshore wind energy has the potential to cover about 30% of the state’s estimated 2030 electricity demand, officials said.

“Today is an exciting day for Rhode Island and the state’s future energy landscape. Rhode Island Energy’s Ted Kresse said. “This is another major milestone in the clean energy transition, and Rhode Island Energy is proud to be a part of it.”

McKee’s office said when combined with the 30 MW Block Island wind farm and planned 400 MW Revolution Wind project, about half of the state’s projected energy needs will be powered by offshore wind.

