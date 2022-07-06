ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

Residents react to firing of Portsmouth police chief

By Regina Mobley
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sGYBV_0gWyIsn100

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The coffee, just like the politics in Portsmouth, comes in extremes.

Longtime Portsmouth resident and music instructor Sonny Edward says the extremes have been consistent over many years. “This has been going on for a long, long time and it’s a shame because Portsmouth has wonderful people,” said Edward.

The day after Independence Day, the brand new city manager, Tonya Chapman, fired Police Chief Renado Prince.

Chapman issued a statement following Prince’s ousting saying that she did not take the decision lightly.

Read Chapman’s full statement HERE .

Portsmouth City Manager Tonya Chapman fires Police Chief Renado Prince

Councilwoman Lisa Lucas-Burke was piping hot when some of her colleagues put Chapman in charge during a chaotic city council meeting last month. Her emotional comments, delivered before a packed city council chambers, were not suitable for children or a television news broadcast.

So far council members Lucas-Burke and Mark Whitaker have no comment for 10 On Your Side regarding the latest developments, but Councilman Bill Moody is now on the record.

“The firing of Chief Prince is not sitting well with the community. I am disappointed with the sudden decision,” said Moody. “I had no idea this was coming, in fact, I was with the Chief at a July 4th event in Cradock and I don’t think he was aware [that termination was imminent].”

Mayor Shannon Glover also had no comment, but the former mayor is on the record. Kenny Wright told 10 On Your Side he supports the city manager 100%.

“She deserves the opportunity to put her team in place to move our city forward! I’m looking forward to her leadership!”

Along the 300 block of High St., the street sweeper known as ‘Al 300’ has met the new city manager.

“She got a job to do, he got a job to do, so I just figure it was something internal had to be taken care of,” said Al 300.

New Portsmouth resident Ginni Hoch is catching up on politics and the police.

“I did read that he was trying to implement a new thing to help with like the violence in the city so I don’t know if it was not working or if they did not like what he was implementing,” said Hoch.

Mike Holley, the president of The Portsmouth Fraternal Order of Police, told 10 On Your Side the organization will issue a statement on Prince’s termination later this week.

Former Chief Prince is scheduled to appear at a Town Hall on Violent crime Thursday night at New First Baptist Church in Taylorsville. Organizer Barry Randall told 10 On Your Side says he remains hopeful Prince will participate in a panel discussion that includes state and local law enforcement officers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c2tud_0gWyIsn100

Check WAVY.com for the latest updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

Landlord of condemned NN apartment tower held in contempt of court

WAVY News 10's Andy Fox reports. Landlord of condemned NN apartment tower held in …. Residents of condemned apartment tower fight for …. Over 300 Virginia state employees resign in wake …. Norfolk Taco Festival returns to Waterside this weekend. Norfolk Police investigating walk in gunshot wound …. Virginia Beach...
NORFOLK, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Portsmouth, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Portsmouth, VA
WAVY News 10

Portsmouth City Manager Tonya Chapman fires Police Chief Renado Prince

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — On her third workday on the job, Portsmouth’s new city manager Tonya Chapman fired Police Chief Renado Prince. “It is with regret, that we announce that Police Chief Renado Prince is no longer with the city of Portsmouth, as of July 5, 2022,” Peter Glagola, the city’s recently hired director of marketing and communication, said in an email around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Wright
13News Now

Newport News man shot and killed after altercation

NORFOLK, Va. — Officers found a man who had been shot Friday when they responded to the 12400 block of Warwick Boulevard, the Newport News Police Department said. "After an altercation between the victim and suspect, the suspect shot the victim, at least one time," police said in a media release.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#City Council#Independence Day#Mayor
WAVY News 10

Police ID man killed in J. Clyde Morris Blvd. shooting, share video of 2 suspects

The victim was identified as 34-year-old Dominic Thompson. Read more: https://bit.ly/3anJU1u. Police ID man killed in J. Clyde Morris Blvd. shooting, …. Portsmouth leaders to host town hall on violent crimes. Train strikes car in Southhampton. Monkeypox case reported in Wake County, N.C. ODU assistant Bryant Stith heading to UNC-Greensboro.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Residents displaced after Portsmouth daycare fire demanding answers

WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Residents displaced after Portsmouth daycare fire …. 10 On Your Side assists Norfolk man in poor conditions …. Suffolk bar & restaurant owners want entertainment …. Portsmouth Town Hall – July 7. Family of woman killed in deadly crash questions …. Dominion Energy...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
13News Now

Hampton man arrested after deadly shooting on J Clyde Morris Blvd. in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Hampton man was arrested early Friday morning after a shooting on J. Clyde Morris Boulevard in Newport News left another man dead Tuesday. Adrian Demetrice Williams, 38, was charged with first-degree murder, robbery, possession of a firearm by a violent convicted felon, failure to appear on a misdemeanor offense, contempt of court (disobeying the process) and conspiracy to commit a felony.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Portsmouth City Hall closes due to AC issues

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth City Hall has closed due to air conditioning issues and isn’t expected to reopen until Monday, July 11. The city says the air conditioning issue is two-fold, with both the cooling motor and circulating fan needing to be repaired and rebuilt. City Hall...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

37K+
Followers
16K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy