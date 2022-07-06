ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicholasville, KY

Check the yardage book: Champion Trace at Keene Trace GC for the PGA Tour's Barbasol Championship

By Jason Lusk
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26FoeX_0gWyIncc00
Champion Trace (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The Champion Trace course at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Kentucky – site of this week’s Barbasol Championship on the PGA Tour – was designed by Arthur Hills and opened in 1987.

Not far from Lexington, the private layout meanders through rolling hills. It will play to 7,328 yards with a par of 72 for the Barbasol Championship. The event has been played on the Champion Trace layout since 2015.

Thanks to yardage books provided by StrackaLine – the maker of detailed yardage books for thousands of courses around the world – we can see exactly the challenges the players face this week. Check out the maps of each hole below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QmH29_0gWyIncc00
The StrackaLine yardage book for Champion Trace at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Ky., site of the PGA Tour’s Barbasol Championship (Courtesy of StrackaLine)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21ckew_0gWyIncc00
The StrackaLine yardage book for Champion Trace at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Ky., site of the PGA Tour’s Barbasol Championship (Courtesy of StrackaLine)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c8yoN_0gWyIncc00
The StrackaLine yardage book for Champion Trace at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Ky., site of the PGA Tour’s Barbasol Championship (Courtesy of StrackaLine)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h6kcR_0gWyIncc00
The StrackaLine yardage book for Champion Trace at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Ky., site of the PGA Tour’s Barbasol Championship (Courtesy of StrackaLine)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oLZyD_0gWyIncc00
The StrackaLine yardage book for Champion Trace at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Ky., site of the PGA Tour’s Barbasol Championship (Courtesy of StrackaLine)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P26JR_0gWyIncc00
The StrackaLine yardage book for Champion Trace at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Ky., site of the PGA Tour’s Barbasol Championship (Courtesy of StrackaLine)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46b4z8_0gWyIncc00
The StrackaLine yardage book for Champion Trace at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Ky., site of the PGA Tour’s Barbasol Championship (Courtesy of StrackaLine)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SuKTH_0gWyIncc00
The StrackaLine yardage book for Champion Trace at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Ky., site of the PGA Tour’s Barbasol Championship (Courtesy of StrackaLine)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SBwJz_0gWyIncc00
The StrackaLine yardage book for Champion Trace at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Ky., site of the PGA Tour’s Barbasol Championship (Courtesy of StrackaLine)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kj9ps_0gWyIncc00
The StrackaLine yardage book for Champion Trace at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Ky., site of the PGA Tour’s Barbasol Championship (Courtesy of StrackaLine)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LG1Mq_0gWyIncc00
The StrackaLine yardage book for Champion Trace at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Ky., site of the PGA Tour’s Barbasol Championship (Courtesy of StrackaLine)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32phhN_0gWyIncc00
The StrackaLine yardage book for Champion Trace at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Ky., site of the PGA Tour’s Barbasol Championship (Courtesy of StrackaLine)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PUR1r_0gWyIncc00
The StrackaLine yardage book for Champion Trace at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Ky., site of the PGA Tour’s Barbasol Championship (Courtesy of StrackaLine)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yBUtH_0gWyIncc00
The StrackaLine yardage book for Champion Trace at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Ky., site of the PGA Tour’s Barbasol Championship (Courtesy of StrackaLine)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hY5O2_0gWyIncc00
The StrackaLine yardage book for Champion Trace at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Ky., site of the PGA Tour’s Barbasol Championship (Courtesy of StrackaLine)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cqxcc_0gWyIncc00
The StrackaLine yardage book for Champion Trace at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Ky., site of the PGA Tour’s Barbasol Championship (Courtesy of StrackaLine)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AHDVG_0gWyIncc00
The StrackaLine yardage book for Champion Trace at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Ky., site of the PGA Tour’s Barbasol Championship (Courtesy of StrackaLine)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48jHJy_0gWyIncc00
The StrackaLine yardage book for Champion Trace at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Ky., site of the PGA Tour’s Barbasol Championship (Courtesy of StrackaLine)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ST9j7_0gWyIncc00
The StrackaLine yardage book for Champion Trace at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Ky., site of the PGA Tour’s Barbasol Championship (Courtesy of StrackaLine)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15hq0F_0gWyIncc00
The StrackaLine yardage book for Champion Trace at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Ky., site of the PGA Tour’s Barbasol Championship (Courtesy of StrackaLine)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38ucSC_0gWyIncc00
The StrackaLine yardage book for Champion Trace at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Ky., site of the PGA Tour’s Barbasol Championship (Courtesy of StrackaLine)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IpXx5_0gWyIncc00
The StrackaLine yardage book for Champion Trace at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Ky., site of the PGA Tour’s Barbasol Championship (Courtesy of StrackaLine)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GfQmQ_0gWyIncc00
The StrackaLine yardage book for Champion Trace at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Ky., site of the PGA Tour’s Barbasol Championship (Courtesy of StrackaLine)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43p8ZY_0gWyIncc00
The StrackaLine yardage book for Champion Trace at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Ky., site of the PGA Tour’s Barbasol Championship (Courtesy of StrackaLine)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Eot2a_0gWyIncc00
The StrackaLine yardage book for Champion Trace at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Ky., site of the PGA Tour’s Barbasol Championship (Courtesy of StrackaLine)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DySbM_0gWyIncc00
The StrackaLine yardage book for Champion Trace at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Ky., site of the PGA Tour’s Barbasol Championship (Courtesy of StrackaLine)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hFMMw_0gWyIncc00
The StrackaLine yardage book for Champion Trace at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Ky., site of the PGA Tour’s Barbasol Championship (Courtesy of StrackaLine)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Szsu6_0gWyIncc00
The StrackaLine yardage book for Champion Trace at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Ky., site of the PGA Tour’s Barbasol Championship (Courtesy of StrackaLine)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N6OnJ_0gWyIncc00
The StrackaLine yardage book for Champion Trace at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Ky., site of the PGA Tour’s Barbasol Championship (Courtesy of StrackaLine)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46XRyz_0gWyIncc00
The StrackaLine yardage book for Champion Trace at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Ky., site of the PGA Tour’s Barbasol Championship (Courtesy of StrackaLine)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I9Naf_0gWyIncc00
The StrackaLine yardage book for Champion Trace at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Ky., site of the PGA Tour’s Barbasol Championship (Courtesy of StrackaLine)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DVQDr_0gWyIncc00
The StrackaLine yardage book for Champion Trace at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Ky., site of the PGA Tour’s Barbasol Championship (Courtesy of StrackaLine)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F6Mbr_0gWyIncc00
The StrackaLine yardage book for Champion Trace at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Ky., site of the PGA Tour’s Barbasol Championship (Courtesy of StrackaLine)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GYcWv_0gWyIncc00
The StrackaLine yardage book for Champion Trace at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Ky., site of the PGA Tour’s Barbasol Championship (Courtesy of StrackaLine)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W6AQf_0gWyIncc00
The StrackaLine yardage book for Champion Trace at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Ky., site of the PGA Tour’s Barbasol Championship (Courtesy of StrackaLine)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v04wJ_0gWyIncc00
The StrackaLine yardage book for Champion Trace at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Ky., site of the PGA Tour’s Barbasol Championship (Courtesy of StrackaLine)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TteBd_0gWyIncc00
The StrackaLine yardage book for Champion Trace at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Ky., site of the PGA Tour’s Barbasol Championship (Courtesy of StrackaLine)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RsSJz_0gWyIncc00
The StrackaLine yardage book for Champion Trace at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Ky., site of the PGA Tour’s Barbasol Championship (Courtesy of StrackaLine)

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gobigbluecountry.com

Watch: Koby Keenum Fakes Out Louisville before Choosing Kentucky

The Kentucky football program landed an important piece to the future of the Big Blue Wall Saturday afternoon. Koby Keenum, the No. 3 center in the 2023 class by Rivals, announced his commitment to Kentucky over Louisville, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, North Carolina, and Penn State, among other offers. Before...
LOUISVILLE, KY
gobigbluecountry.com

Watch: Reed Sheppard Impresses During Adidas Event

Kentucky commit Reed Sheppard impressed vs. good competition at the Adidas event Thursday night. The North Laurel star committed to Kentucky last November and will now enter his final season of high school basketball before arriving at Kentucky next summer. Sheppard Midwest Basketball Club team is in action this weekend...
LEXINGTON, KY
lanereport.com

Kentucky native Jeff Piecoro named ABC 36 sports director

LEXINGTON, Ky. — A longtime sportscasting icon Jeff Piecoro will lead the station’s sports department starting Monday July 11. “Talk about a home run. Jeff is known all over the state for his coverage of Kentucky football and Reds’ baseball,” Combs said. “We’re putting together an all-star team here at ABC 36 and we’re getting noticed.”
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, KY
Sports
State
Kentucky State
City
Rolling Hills, KY
City
Keene, KY
City
Nicholasville, KY
Nicholasville, KY
Sports
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
yoursportsedge.com

Miss Kentucky Hannah Edelen might not be quite what you expect

If you think you might have an idea what new Miss Kentucky Hannah Edelen might be like, chances are your perceptions are wrong because I know mine were. Edelen won the Miss Danville competition last August to qualify for the state pageant and event organizers told me how special she was long before she won the Miss Kentucky crown.
KENTUCKY STATE
aseaofblue.com

Where Kentucky recruits stand in On3’s updated 2024 rankings

John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats have been busy recruiting since contact with the 2024 class has been allowed. So far, the Cats have offered five players in the class a scholarship and on Tuesday, On3 released its latest rankings and the Cats are once again going after some of the top talent in the country.
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Pga Tour#Keene Trace Golf Club
247Sports

Mark Stoops officially announces pair of new staffers

University of Kentucky head football coach Mark Stoops has announced the addition of two new staffers prior to the start of the 2022 season. Danielle Braswell has been named the executive director of football recruiting, while Tim Owens joins the program as the director of player development. He replaces Courtney Love, who has moved back into a graduate assistant coaching position.
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

DJ Wagner recruitment: Kentucky, Louisville battling in 'cloudy' recruitment

DJ Wagner, the No. 2 overall player in the 2023 recruiting class, is beginning to have a bit of an uncertain recruitment. After initially having a heavy lean toward Louisville, per 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions. So much uncertainty has now arisen, that Travis Branham of 247Sports has pulled his prediction and given the "cloudy" nature o the recruitment.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wymt.com

Laurel County sisters bond through archery

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Jayden Azbill continues her impressive archery career with a 3rd place finish at the S3DA national archery championship in Illinois. Her tireless work ethic has her on the top of her game. “Depending on what tournament is that weekend depends on how much I practice throughout...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
Kristen Walters

Kentucky restaurant once featured on Discovery Channel and Food Network now closing after 70 years

An iconic old-school-style restaurant in Kentucky is closing after serving up delicious eats to the community for over 70 years. In its heyday, the Parkette Drive-In restaurant was featured multiple times on national television shows like the Food Network's Rachel Ray Show and the Discovery Channel's Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives hosted by the famous king of "flavor town," Guy Fieri.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Popular Georgetown restaurant loses part of building during storm

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A popular Georgetown restaurant lost part of the front of its building during the storms Wednesday evening. However, Galvin’s on Main remains open for business— it’s just missing its large logo. It’s become a staple in downtown Georgetown the last five years.
GEORGETOWN, KY
kentuckytoday.com

KNOCK, KNOCK: Has anybody seen this bird?

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced Wednesday a six-month extension before officially declaring the ivory-billed woodpecker extinct and is reopening the public comment period on the proposed rule for another 30 days. On Sept. 30, 2021, the Service published a proposed rule to remove...
FRANKFORT, KY
lakercountry.com

Lake Cumberland Regional Airport to undergo runway strengthening

The Federal Aviation Administration is set to provide just over $160,000 through the Airport Improvement Program to strengthen the runway at the Lake Cumberland Regional Airport in neighboring Pulaski County. The infrastructure project in Somerset is one of five recently announced airport projects throughout the state. Lake Cumberland Regional Airport...
WKYT 27

Kentucky State Police reveals new mascot

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police has revealed their new mascot as part of their 74th birthday celebration. State police say the mascot project is part of a community outreach effort to engage with people of all ages alike in a fun way that builds relationships with the citizens we serve.
FRANKFORT, KY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

127K+
Followers
172K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy