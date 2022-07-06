Check the yardage book: Champion Trace at Keene Trace GC for the PGA Tour's Barbasol Championship

Champion Trace (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The Champion Trace course at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Kentucky – site of this week’s Barbasol Championship on the PGA Tour – was designed by Arthur Hills and opened in 1987.

Not far from Lexington, the private layout meanders through rolling hills. It will play to 7,328 yards with a par of 72 for the Barbasol Championship. The event has been played on the Champion Trace layout since 2015.

Thanks to yardage books provided by StrackaLine – the maker of detailed yardage books for thousands of courses around the world – we can see exactly the challenges the players face this week. Check out the maps of each hole below.

The StrackaLine yardage book for Champion Trace at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Ky., site of the PGA Tour’s Barbasol Championship (Courtesy of StrackaLine)

