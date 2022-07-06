Check the yardage book: Champion Trace at Keene Trace GC for the PGA Tour's Barbasol Championship
By Jason Lusk
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
3 days ago
The Champion Trace course at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Kentucky – site of this week’s Barbasol Championship on the PGA Tour – was designed by Arthur Hills and opened in 1987.
Not far from Lexington, the private layout meanders through rolling hills. It will play to 7,328 yards with a par of 72 for the Barbasol Championship. The event has been played on the Champion Trace layout since 2015.
Thanks to yardage books provided by StrackaLine – the maker of detailed yardage books for thousands of courses around the world – we can see exactly the challenges the players face this week. Check out the maps of each hole below.
