Horseheads, NY

Senior Send-Off – Horseheads Nate Tenbus

By Andy Malnoske
 3 days ago

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Senior Send-Off continues into the summer for our area student-athletes.

On Wednesday night, sponsored by Tom’s South Corning Collision, 18 Sports paid tribute to Horseheads senior Nate Tenbus. A three-sport athlete at Horseheads High School, Tenbus played soccer, lacrosse, and was a key member of the bowling team.

Tenbus will take his talents to Gannon University and play soccer in the fall in Pennsylvania. If you have a standout student-athlete you would like to see recognized, email us at sports@wetmtv.com and we’ll showcase on-air and online.

