ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Van Zandt County, TX

DOJ: Former Texas chief deputy pleads guilty to violating federal civil rights of handcuffed detainee he assaulted ‘out of frustration’

Click2Houston.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas – A former Texas chief deputy pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday to violating an arrestee’s civil rights by using excessive force against him during an arrest last year, the US Attorney’s Office announced. During the plea hearing, Steven “Craig” Shelton, 61,...

www.click2houston.com

Comments / 0

Related
KWTX

Former Texas Chief Deputy pleads guilty federal civil rights offense

DALLAS, Texas (KWTX) - Steven “Craig” Shelton, 61, pleaded guilty in federal court in the Eastern District of Texas to violating an arrestee’s civil rights by using excessive force against him. During the plea hearing, Shelton admitted that on or about Sept. 21, 2021, while he was...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Van Zandt County, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Wills Point, TX
County
Van Zandt County, TX
Wills Point, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
KLTV

Hawkins City Council discusses police chief’s replacement, former chief’s requests for funds

HAWKINS, Texas (KLTV) - The Hawkins City Council is dealing with the fallout of the police chief’s resignation in June, and the decisions relating to his replacement. In tonight’s city council meeting, Place 3 Alderman Eric Maloy said that he thinks police pay should be raised from its current starting rate of $15 per hour to $20 per hour. The issue at hand is police retention, and it is believed that raising pay will help that issue.
HAWKINS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Innocent Bystander Shot in Gunfire Exchange

Dallas Police are asking for the public’s help to identify two suspects in a shooting that happened inside a convenience store and left an innocent bystander shot. On June 30, 2022, at about 12:06 pm, the two suspects seen in the surveillance video inside 3444 E. Illinois Avenue got into an argument. During the fight, the two individuals shot at each other and an innocent bystander was injured. Both suspects left the store, one on foot and the other in a gold SUV, seen in the video.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doj#Fbi#Civil Rights#Sentencing#Detainee#Violent Crime
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Warns Public About Scam Targeting Water Customers

The City of Dallas is warning water customers that they could be targeted in a phone scam. According to a report by KRLD, the perpetrators are calling customers, pretending to be with Dallas Water Utilities, claiming the victim's bill is overdue, and threatening to shut off service unless it's paid right away.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas homicide detectives searching for Deandre Hamilton, 18

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public's help finding Deandre Hamilton, 18.Police said on April 4 he fatally shot Salvador Milan, 17, at 2500 Keeler Street. Milan was found in the front passenger seat of a 4-door black sedan with multiple gunshot wounds.  Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and pronounced him deceased at the scene.  Anyone with information to contact Detective Guy Curtis at 214-671-3633 or by email at guy.curtis@dallascityhall.com.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Police warn about Dallas water utilities spoofing scam

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Police Department Financial Investigations Unit is warning people about fraudsters using the Dallas Water Utilities spoofed main telephone number to scam customers.The telephone number that will appear on the customer's Caller ID is the spoofed main line phone number 214-651-1441. The scammers will use fear tactics on existing DWU customers, citing their water service will be disconnected if they do not make a payment.Should you receive a call from one of these fraudsters, please take one of the following steps:1. Email your complaint to https://www.forgery-dpd@dallascityhall.com or call 214-671-3543.2. If you do not have access to email, go to your nearest substation to file a report.3. If you have suffered a monetary loss you may file a theft report.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
101.5 KNUE

Renters at Stonebrook Apartment in Tyler, TX Furious Due to Vandalism

Most of us work hard, put in long hours, so we can provide for our families and have a nice place to call home. A sanctuary to relax and not worry about the stresses of the world. Unfortunately, the people living at Stonebrook Apartments in Tyler, Texas haven’t been able to relax when arriving home because multiple vehicles have been vandalized, as someone keeps slashing tires within the apartment complex.
TYLER, TX
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Anderson, Bell, Bosque, Collin, Cooke, Dallas, Delta, Denton by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 06:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-09 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Anderson; Bell; Bosque; Collin; Cooke; Dallas; Delta; Denton; Ellis; Falls; Fannin; Freestone; Grayson; Henderson; Hill; Hood; Hopkins; Hunt; Jack; Johnson; Kaufman; Lamar; Leon; Limestone; McLennan; Milam; Montague; Navarro; Palo Pinto; Parker; Rains; Robertson; Rockwall; Somervell; Tarrant; Van Zandt; Wise EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 108 degrees and heat index values up to 114. * WHERE...Along and east of a line from Jacksboro to Mineral Wells to Killeen. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Backup Stretches for Miles After Multi-Vehicle Crash in Southern Dallas

One person was sent to a hospital following a crash involving eight vehicles and an 18-wheeler, deputies say. The Dallas County Sheriff's Department said it happened shortly after 3:30 p.m. along the eastbound lanes of Interstate 20 before J.J. Lemmon Road. Deputies counted eight vehicles and an 18-wheeler damaged in the two left lanes.
CBS Denver

Frisco warns residents: PFAS levels above new health advisory

Frisco's water levels have been on Colorado's radar as an issue for years but the latest adjustment on the levels the EPA finds ok for "forever chemicals" in water has shifted the goal posts for a team already working to fix the problem.This June, the EPA changed the acceptable levels for combined levels of PFAS from 70 parts per trillion to much, much lower for specific PFAS. PFOA and PFOS are now suggested to be around 0.004 and 0.02 respectively. Frisco's latest test in August of 2021 showed levels of  4.5 parts per trillion and 11.0 parts per trillion for PFOA...
FRISCO, CO
nypressnews.com

Home appraisal values up 20-30% in North Texas, refinancing a good idea

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The sharp rise in the real estate market is now impacting appraised home values used to determine property taxes, with values up 20 to 30% over last year. Most appraisal districts in North Texas started mailing out notices or posting them online Friday. In Tarrant...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy