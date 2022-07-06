RNC 2024: Milwaukee's host standing, Nashville withdraws proposal

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Nashville has formally withdrawn their bid to host the 2024 Republican National Convention. This comes after a Nashville Metro Council meeting Tuesday night, on July 5. Although Nashville has withdrawn their bid for the convention, that withdrawal does not technically take the music city out of...
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee-area community gathered today, on July 9, to celebrate the life and legacy of a Summerfest icon. Elizabeth "Bo" Black died on July 2020, but her memorial service was postponed for two years due to COVID. She presided over Summerfest when it started out as...
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With the location of the Republican National Convention on the line, Tennessee lawmakers said they don't want to see it slip by them. Metro Council members withdrew the agreement bill that would allow for the convention to come to Nashville and use city resources, namely security. The Republican National Committee Host Committee for Nashville asked Councilman Robert Swope to withdraw the agreement. Councilwoman Sharon Hurt also withdrew her legislation that would have asked to disavow the convention coming to the city.
MILWAUKEE - Dozens of people gathered at Milwaukee's Lincoln Park for a Unity March & Rally on Saturday afternoon, July 9. The event brought together churches, resources groups and others who hope to lift up members of their community – especially its young people. "Talking unity, talking about making...
In recent weeks, a number of community organizations including Voces de la Frontera, SEIU, and Black Leaders Organizing for Communities (BLOC) that have come out in opposition to the Republican National Committee choosing Milwaukee for its convention in 2024. The argument from many tourism, hospitality, and other industry groups has...
Key Republican legislators confirmed Friday they are considering holding a special session to bring the Republican presidential convention to Nashville and possibly penalize the Metro Nashville Council for rejecting it. House Speaker Cameron Sexton and the General Assembly “fully support” either the Republican National Committee or Democratic National Committee bringing their 2024 convention to Nashville, […]
The post Legislature could hold special session to go after Republican convention appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. As a former landlord and the current attorney for the Apartment Association of Southeastern Wisconsin, Heiner Giese said he sits through lots of eviction court...
WATERFORD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- One of the only hot air balloon festivals in the area is returning to Waterford next weekend, July 16. CBS 58 was joined by Kathy Lindbloom and Kate Brown, who are co-chairs of the balloonfest committee, to tell us more about the event.
WAUKESHA, Wis. - A rescheduled Fourth of July celebration in Waukesha brought people together Saturday night, July 9. Beyond fireworks, there was something else lighting up Lowell Park – "Waukesha Strong" bracelets to remember those who couldn't be there after a different holiday's tragedy. "I’m looking forward to really...
Jamie Wells doesn't want to vote ever again. The one and only time she did was back in November 2020. That single ballot caused so much stress and turmoil and mounting debt that she will probably never again do it. Wells, 53, is one of five people charged with election...
MILWAUKEE — The developer of what is set to become the world's tallest mass timber structure in Milwaukee says they are exploring bringing the concept to cities across the country. Ascent is under construction at Van Buren and Kilbourn in the city's downtown. The 284-foot-tall building with 259 apartments...
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Summerfest -- of course great for music -- and popular attraction for tourist and locals -- but at the end of the day it’s a business -- and for some in the Historic Third Ward, the numbers just aren't adding up. "My numbers and my...
Havenwoods Parks & Rec Specialist Alex Olson (right) looks for a bird nest with students from Atonement Lutheran School's summer camp. In early July, a group of about 20 first and second graders from Milwaukee's Atonement Lutheran School took a walk through a forest. "Today, since we're talking about animals,...
MILWAUKEE - Memorials in downtown Highland Park, Illinois remember the seven people killed when a shooter opened fire on parade-goers from a rooftop on July 4. Questions remain about how the defendant, 21-year-old Robert Crimo, was able to legally buy guns despite his history with police. In Illinois, a firearm...
HAVE A NEWS TIP? We want to hear about it now! CLICK HERE to share your news tip with the FOX6 News team via email. Do you have something else you’d like to share with the FOX6 News or the FOX6Now.com web team? Use the address or phone numbers to tell us about it.
MILWAUKEE - Frida Fest is back! The two-day festival kicks off this weekend on Milwaukee's south side – and promotes local artists. "It’s an event that brings everyone together," said Thaime Nanez. Nanez told FOX6 News, thousands of people checked out the celebration in 2021. It's dedicated to...
KENOSHA, Wis. — Back again for another year, the award-winning Taste of Wisconsin festival will return to Kenosha's lakefront July 28-30. The festival is known for the tastes, flavors and cultures of Wisconsin coming together in downtown Kenosha along the shore of Lake Michigan. The 11th annual event will...
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Two people were shot and killed following a disturbance at a Milwaukee grocery store. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office says the shootings took place Saturday morning at the El Rey on Cesar Chavez Drive. It’s one of three Milwaukee locations for the Hispanic grocery store.
Comments / 3