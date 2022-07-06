ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Searchlight’s ‘See How They Run’ Going Earlier In September – Update

By Anthony D'Alessandro
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago

Update: With the lack of major studio product in the fall, and Lionsgate’s Judy Blume movie, Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret heading to the end of April 2023, Searchlight is going to have a moderate theatrical release with their comedy caper See How They Run, and moving it up to Sept. 16.

On its new date, See How They Run will share the marquee with Tri-Star’s Viola Davis epic, The Woman King. Both are playing in the second weekend of New Line’s Stephen King movie Salem’s Lot.

With the box office rebound raging, the release schedule is going to get quiet come late August through late October, that is unless Salem’s Lot is a secret weapon. Best for studios to start moving up big product.

Previous, June 14: See How They Run, Searchlight’s mystery feature starring Saoirse Ronan and Sam Rockwell, will be hitting theaters in a limited release on September 30.

The Tom George directed movie is set in London’s West End during the 1950s, where plans for a movie version of a smash-hit play come to an abrupt halt after a pivotal member of the crew is murdered. When world-weary Inspector Stoppard (Rockwell) and eager rookie Constable Stalker (Ronan) take on the case, they find themselves thrown into a puzzling whodunit within the glamorously sordid theater underground, investigating the mysterious homicide at their own peril.

David Oyelowo, Adrien Brody and Ruth Wilson also star.

The wide entries on September 30 are Universal’s Bros and Paramount’s horror movie Smile.

In addition the Gareth Edwards directed New Regency/20th Century Studios sci-fi film, True Love, will open on October 6, 2023. Sony has an untitled Marvel movie schedule for that; Warner Bros an untitled event feature.

The latest film written and directed by Edwards (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Monsters) is billed as an original sci-fi story set in the near future. Details are under wraps. Ken Watanabe, John David Washington, Gemma Chan, Allison Janney and Sturgill Simpson star.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

James Caan Leaves Behind Hitman Thriller ‘Fast Charlie’

Click here to read the full article. When Oscar nominee James Caan died Wednesday in Los Angeles at 82, he left behind one final performance opposite Pierce Brosnan in the hitman thriller Fast Charlie, for which he’d wrapped production in New Orleans. The film from director Phillip Noyce is based on Victor Gischler’s Edgar Award-nominated novel Gun Monkeys. It centers on Charlie Swift (Brosnan), who has worked for aging mob boss Stan (Caan) for 20 years, skillfully operating as a prolific fixer and efficient hitman. When a rival boss moves to eliminate Stan and his entire team, he fails in wiping the team...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Two Actors Dead, Six Injured In Auto Accident Involving Crew From Netflix Series ‘The Chosen One’

Click here to read the full article. Crew members were riding in a van when it crashed and flipped in an accident near filming of the Netflix series The Chosen One.  The accident left two actors dead and six other crew members injured, officials said. The victims were not identified at first. The Baja California Department of Culture said later that Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González Aguilar died. The accident happened on a desert road near Mulege on the Baja California Sur peninsula. The crew was filming in nearby Santa Rosalia. The Chosen One series is about a 12-year-old boy who learns...
NFL
Deadline

‘Nash Bridges’ Actor Mary Mara’s Cause Of Death Revealed

Click here to read the full article. Nash Bridges, ER and Ray Donovan actor Mary Mara’s cause of death has been determined. Mara, who was found dead Sunday in the St. Lawrence River in Cape Vincent, NY, died of asphyxiation due to drowning, according to the Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office autopsy report. Her death was ruled accidental and an investigation is continuing, New York State police said. Mara was found in the river Sunday morning by troopers and Cape Vincent Fire and Ambulance following a report of a possible drowning. There was no indication of foul play, police said at...
CAPE VINCENT, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gemma Chan
Person
Allison Janney
Person
Sturgill Simpson
Person
Sam Rockwell
Person
Stephen King
Person
Viola Davis
Person
Judy Blume
Person
Saoirse Ronan
Person
Ruth Wilson
Person
David Oyelowo
Person
John David Washington
Person
Adrien Brody
Person
Ken Watanabe
Outsider.com

Burt Reynolds Hilariously Recalled the Day He and Clint Eastwood Were Fired From Universal

When you talk about big-time movie icons, then you better mention Clint Eastwood and Burt Reynolds in the same breath. Both of these actors would become box-office hit magnets. There was a time when the movies they appeared in were sure-fire winners. Well, things didn’t start out that way. Before making it on the big screen, both of them were contract actors with Universal Pictures.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warner Bros#Lionsgate#Universal
BGR.com

5 new Netflix releases everyone will be watching this weekend

One of the biggest Netflix releases of all time is back — sort of. The Spanish-language thriller Money Heist, released back in 2017, was a twisty, action-packed drama about a stylishly-clad band of thieves — working under the auspices of a brilliant character known as The Professor — who (initially) break into the Royal Mint of Spain. There was a Robin Hood, us-against-the-system vibe to the show, a populist streak that helped turn it into a staggeringly huge Netflix original series.
TV SHOWS
ComicBook

A New Marvel Hero Steps Up to Replace Black Panther as Wakanda's Protector (Exclusive)

There are tough times ahead for Black Panther, but luckily a new hero is stepping up to defend Wakanda. The African nation is in a transition state, moving to a parliamentary democracy during T'Challa's Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda adventures. One of Black Panther's darkest secrets has also come to light, with his sleeper agents being assassinated by unknown attackers. T'Challa's investigation into the assassins has led to him becoming the Number One suspect, now on the run from Wakanda's secret police force, the Hatut Zeraze. Luckily for Wakanda, a young man named Tosin Oduye is looking to make a difference during the political upheaval.
MOVIES
Daily Beast

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Is a Grand Disappointment

Chris Hemsworth’s God of Thunder shows off his naked derriere, as well as lets his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) wield his mighty hammer, in Thor: Love and Thunder. Given Marvel’s trademark sexlessness, however, those risqué touches don’t change the fundamental PG-13 nature of director Taika Waititi’s second Marvel go-round, which follows in the goofy footsteps of his prior Thor: Ragnarok, albeit to lesser rewards. A rambunctious action-comedy cast in brilliant Day-Glo colors and set to the anthemic rock of Guns N’ Roses, Waititi's latest MCU effort works overtime to muster up hard-hitting humor and romantic pathos. Yet the strain shows, resulting in a wannabe-rollicking adventure that overdoses on one title element at the expense of the other.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder Star Tessa Thompson Says Valkyrie's Sexuality Was "Big Topic" in New Movie

Marvel Studios will unleash Thor: Love and Thunder into theaters worldwide next weekend, and it looks like it'll be an absolutely bonkers time at the movies. Love and Thunder has already been screened to select members of the press, with the early reactions being pretty exceptional. The films runtime is on the shorter side for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so the film will have to cover a lot of ground in a short period of time. Tessa Thompson, who plays Valkyrie, has revealed that her characters sexuality was a major topic in the upcoming sequel. While speaking with Yahoo Entertainment, Thompson detailed how that impacts the storyline.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Outsider.com

‘Longmire’: What Is Katee Sackhoff Up To Today?

Longmire went off the air back in 2017, but co-lead Katee Sackhoff has continued to land high-profile acting roles. Longmire debuted on A&E. However, it was saved from being canceled by Netflix in 2015. It ran for 6 seasons in total, with Sackhoff playing Victoria “Vic” Moretti in all of them. The actor has gone on to play a variety of parts, some mirroring Deputy Moretti. Others are considerably different.
CELEBRITIES
Entertainment Weekly

Stars we've lost in 2022

The actor, best known as doomed shut-in Harold Smith on the original Twin Peaks, died July 5 at the age of 63. Dohlen played a pivotal role in the mystery of Laura Palmer's death in the series, also appearing in the film Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me. His other projects included parts in the movies Home Alone 3, Tender Mercies, Tollbooth, Cadillac, and One Good Turn. On the small screen, he starred in Miami Vice, The Equalizer, Psych, and, most recently, The Orville.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Chris Evans Calls Captain America Return "Upsetting" Now With Anthony Mackie in the Role

Chris Evans has been doing the press run for Lightyear for the past few weeks, and some people were able to sneak in a few Marvel Studios-related questions. But the most important question would have to be if the actor would reprise his Captain Americarole in a future project. Evans' previous answers were pretty coy, with the actor not saying yes or no, and now it seems that he wouldn't do it due to his Avengers costar taking up the mantle. While appearing on the Disney D23 Podcast, the actor said him returning would be "upsetting".
MOVIES
IndieWire

Chris Evans Is ‘Frustrated’ Same-Sex Kiss in ‘Lightyear’ Is Up for Debate, Banned in Saudi Arabia

Click here to read the full article. Chris Evans has no time for the debate over the same-sex kiss in “Lightyear.” The MCU alum voices the titular Buzz Lightyear in the Disney/Pixar animated film, in theaters June 17. Uzo Aduba plays fellow scientist Hawthorne, who is married to another woman. A kiss between her and her wife was cut from the film and later reinstated amid the “Don’t Say Gay” bill-backing backlash toward Disney. The film is currently banned from release in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait due to LGBTQ+ themes — not unexpected over some Middle Eastern...
MOVIES
SheKnows

Yellowstone Scene Stealer Returning to Former Role

When it rains, it pours for Jennifer Landon. Not only has the As the World Turns alum — who played Gwen, as if you didn’t know — been made a series regular for the fifth season of Yellowstone, she’s also returning to Animal Kingdom, a new promo for the TNT drama reveals.
TV SERIES
The Independent

Donna Mills: Soap actor, 81, claims she was real inspiration behind Grease’s Sandy

Donna Mills, star of American soap opera Knots Landing, has claimed the character of Sandy in Jim Jacobs’s musical Greasewas inspired by her. Mills, 81, posted a video on Instagram on Monday (20 June) in which she appears dressed up as Sandy. The actor sports two looks – pink sweater with pearls, and a black leather jacket over a lacy top. Then, she says: “Did you know I went to school with Jim Jacobs? Jim Jacobs who wrote Grease? Jim Jacobs who used me as his model for Sandy?I didn’t know it at the time but I found out...
MUSIC
Deadline

Deadline

100K+
Followers
32K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy